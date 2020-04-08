Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Mist is a Siberian husky mix who is around 3 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. During his stay at the shelter, he has enjoyed meeting new staff and is very friendly.
Mist knows how to sit for treats but would benefit from being a part of a dog training class. He is great on leash walks.
Baxter is gorgeous 1-year-old domestic medium-haired cat. He is super sweet and friendly. Baxter weighs about 10 pounds. He loves to snuggle and enjoys being groomed.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the pandemic and by appointment only. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Jody is sweet and strong.
This 6-year-old hound was a working dog. She needs someone who can work with her on her manners, keep her busy and active, and has the patience to understand.
Jody should be in a home without cats or small dogs, as she has a high prey drive.
Cookie Monster will melt into your arms.
Her blue eyes are crossed, which only adds to her charm. Cookie is 6 years old and weighs 7 pounds. Her adoption fee is waived in lieu of a donation.
Pets are available for adoption by appointment only. Visit espanolahumane.org to submit an application. The team will set up an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Mosi and her brother Moki (Cat and Dear in the Tewa language) are very social cats who love to cuddle in the morning or at nap time.
Moki loves to play fetch and Mosi enjoys watching her brother play.
Both are inquisitive and investigate everything at every turn. They are playful and energetic and love to watch the birds playing outside their foster home in the bird bath. They wait at the door for their foster family to return home.
These siblings are bonded and need to be adopted as a pair. Mosi and Moki are a little under a year old.
Felines & Friends is doing adoptions by appointment to preapproved applicants. To apply, visitfandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Tucker is a handsome, 19-year-old chestnut gelding.
He has been very well trained on groundwork but can no longer be ridden.
He would make an excellent companion horse.
Tucker is sensitive, and once he gets to know you, he is very personable.
His adoption fee is $250.
There are 72 horses at the Horse Shelter who are available for adoption or sponsorship.
Adoption applications are being accepted for consideration. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-471-6179.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.