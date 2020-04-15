Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Eight-year-old Chonk is 85 pounds of pure love. Chonk loves to play and explore every inch of the dog park. He walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Chonk also loves to cuddle.
Maybelle is a beautiful 3-year-old domestic calico with beautiful green eyes. She spent time in a foster home and Maybelle is a very sweet, highly affectionate and will rub alongside you as well as roll onto her back for love.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter,100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily by appointment. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Bees, a 5-year-old cattle dog, is buzzin' with love and praise in her foster home. Her foster family has been working on socializing her and they say she is sweet very quiet and loves to chill in her crate with the door open. They say she is always wagging her tail in a happy way. Bees should be an only dog. Submit an application at www.espanolahumane.org/animals/dogs and someone will be in touch to schedule an appointment.
Former tomcat Hershey always has something to say. He loves long chats and he’s got a sense of humor, too. He arrived at the shelter with an abscess on the right side of his head but it is healed now. Hershey would prefer a home without other male cats. Adoptions are by appointment only. Submit an application at www.espanolahumane.org/animals/cats and someone will be in touch to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Christanna and her friend Missoni need a new home together. Christanna is still a bit shy but she will allow you to pet her if you approach slowly. She is a beautiful, gray 8-year-old tabby. Missoni is also timid and tends to hide for a few weeks in a new environment. He needs a home with a gentle person who will show him patience and tenderness. Missoni will sometimes hiss when approached, but with a gentle touch, he will purr, his posture will soften and he will welcome affection. Missoni is 14-years-old and had one eye removed due to a previous injury, but gets along just fine without it. Both of these cats are not comfortable around small children, but enjoy the company of fellow cats as well as gentle dogs.
The Horse Shelter: Longfellow is a 19-year-old sorrel gelding. He does well with groundwork and is safe to be around. Longfellow would make a wonderful companion horse for someone that is willing to give him the extra supplements he requires to control his head shaking syndrome. The adoption fee is $250.
The Horse Shelter is accepting adoption applications for later consideration. For more information, call 505-471-179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
