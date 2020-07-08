Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Madam is a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog. She weighs about 40 pounds; a big size for a girl like her. She walks well on leash and loves to play.
Nemo is a handsome 2-month-old kitten. Nemo love to romp around with toys and cat wands. He weighs 2 pounds and will likely grow to be 10 to 12 pounds as an adult. Nemo is super friendly.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610 to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Jaxx and Lulluu together with their kittens, Luccy and Luuca, were rescued when their family moved and left them behind. Jaxx has an outgoing personality and seems to get along with other cats. If not adopted with Lullu, he would probably enjoy the company of another young female cat. He is about 2 years old.
Lucca and Luccy are Lullu and Jaxx's kittens. Both kittens are sweet and playful. They enjoy playing with each other or snuggling together. They both have beautiful markings. Lucca and Luccy are about 3 months old and should be adopted as a pair.
Jaxx, Lucca and Luccy can be seen at the adoption center at Petco.
Española Humane: Santana is a staff favorite. She has strabismus, which causes her eyes to cross. The staff is not sure what caused the condition but it doesn't bother her. Santana is a gentle chocolate lab mix with the most fabulous feathered fur on her back. Santana is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Luna is a sweet kitten fresh from foster care, and she’s spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
to adopt either of these pets, submit an application at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Maui is a beautiful, 5-year-old, cremello mare, who is one of The Horse Shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Greg Russell, who said: “Maui is progressing at a rapid pace. She is proving to be trusting and confident, a willing and easy learner."
Russell said Maui has developed a good, big stride and her movement is getting nice as she is building confidence and muscle.
Maui will be available for adoption in August. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/gimme-shelter-trainers-challenge-2020 for more information on Maui.
