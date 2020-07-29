Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Wizard is a 5-year-old German shepherd mix and weighs about 75 pounds. Wizard arrived at the shelter with puncture wounds and an X-ray found buckshot in a leg and a foot, plus a fractured foot bone.
He has recovered and is ready for a second chance. Wizard loves going on leash walks, is very friendly with other dogs and loves people.
Pickle is just over 2 months old and weighs almost 3 pounds. At full grown, he is expected to weigh 9 to 12 pounds. Pickle enjoys curling up in laps for snuggles and playing with kitten toys.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter,100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a,m, to 5 p,m, daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Gottfried is a handsome kitten. This charmer is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Bernice, a 2-year-old dog, can convey her intense love for every single person she meets through her eyes. She has a giant smile and a funny little scratch spot on her side that makes her hind left leg do a little jig.
Visit espanolahumane.org for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Indy is a 6-year-old bay gelding who is one of The Horse Shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses.
He is in training with Mik Provence, who said: “Indy is fun, personable and loves attention. He halters, leads, stands tied, has impeccable saddling manners, whoa and backup."
Provence added that IIndy loves to trail ride and is developing with great work ethic.
Indy will be available for adoption in August, as well as the other six horses with trainers. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/gimme-shelter-trainers-challenge-2020 for more information.
Felines & Friends: Captain is looking for new family. His right rear leg was amputated due to a severely fractured femur.
Captain is a handsome Maine Coon mix who is about 11 years old and neutered. He is a friendly cat that enjoys attention and getting brushed. He would prefer a home without other pets.
Captain can be seen at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
Butters is a Siamese mix, blue-eyed boy. He is the first of his siblings to figure out how to do most anything. He has a loud purr, is gentle, handsome and a sweet kitten. He is also an excellent big brother to Bosco. They would make a terrific pair to adopt together if you are looking for two. Butters and his siblings can be seen inside at Petco.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.