Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Millie is a 4-year-old Australian cattle dog mix who weighs about 40 pounds. She is a lovely girl who does really well on leash walks and enjoys playtime. Millie does well with others.
Ricky is a sweet 3-month-old kitten who came to back to the shelter from a foster family. Ricky weighs 3 pounds and may grow to be 10-12 pounds. He is a very fun and playful kitten who loves crazy play sessions followed by nice long cuddly naps.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, age appropriate vaccinations and 30 days of complimentary pet insurance.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Princess and her daughter, Sunflower, were surrendered from a family member of a terminally ill relative. These beautiful girls are a little shy, but the family told us once they are comfortable, they are both very loving. Princess is about 1 1/2 years old and Sunflower is 7 months old. Princess is a gorgeous buff colored longhair and Sunflower has striking orange long hair. They have lived with other cats and have been around children. They have no exposure to dogs and might prefer a home without them. The duo are bonded and should be adopted as a pair.
They can be seen at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center.
Española Humane: This week's pets include Tristan and Isolde. Tristan is a precious kitten. He has a unique tail that looks like it could have been severed in a fight.
Isolde is a terrier-hound and a playful puppy. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention.
Fill out an adoption application at www.espanolahumane.org and our staff will schedule an appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Tango is a 6-year-old chestnut mare who is one of The Horse Shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Stephanie Gershon, who says: “Tango is smart, very trainable, responsive, comfortable to ride, has nice gaits, good feet, is very sound and trailers well. She is still shy, but once she trusts is very brave.”
Tango will be available for adoption in August as well as the other six horses with trainers. go to thehorseshelter.org/event/gimme-shelter-trainers-challenge-2020 for more information.
