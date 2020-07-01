Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Wiley is a handsome German shepherd mix who is about 5 years old and weighs around 45 pounds. He is a friendly, happy dog and loves to go on leash walks. Wiley enjoys doggie playgroups and loves to play with people. As always, if you have another dog, you're more than welcome to bring them in for a meet and greet with Wiley.
Jumanji is a beautiful 4-year-old shorthair cat. He is sweet, loves to cuddles and enjoys playtime.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Merlin makes a great wizard with those tufts of fur in his ears and his expressive face. His needs are minimal: a box, a lap, and a hand to smooth his fur. Kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Kingston, 1 year old, has endured a lot of trauma. He got out of his yard and was hit by a car, breaking his pelvis, shattered his shoulder and he also lost an eye which has been replaced with a prosthetic eye. Only his false eye gives away any hint of what he’s endured. Resilient and fun-loving Kingston would love a big family, big couch, big yard and adventure and love.
Submit an adoption application at espanolahumane.org. If you’ve recently submitted one, call 505-753-8662 to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: JoJo is outgoing, playful and enjoys the company of other young cats. His good friend is a emale named Dixie. JoJo is about 9 months old.
Luna Tuna is being fostered with three kittens and two adult cats and loves everyone, especially playing with the other kittens. Luna Tuna has beautiful tortoiseshell markings, blue eyes and an adorable leopard-print stripe on her chest. She loves to cuddle once she has worn herself out, and purrs loudly when held. She is about 3 months old.
If you are interested in adopting, submit an application at fandfnm.org and a team member will call to schedule an appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Kaylee is a beautiful, 4-year-old, 15-hands-high sorrel mare, who is one of shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Vicky Rose, who says: “Kaylee is one of the nicest horses I’ve ever worked with. She is extremely willing and a very quick learner. She loves to work and is always happy to do whatever I ask her to do."
Rose said one of her best and worst qualities is how sensitive Kaylee is. She added, the horse is a quick learner. Rose said an adopter need to have keen sense of horsemanship.
Kaylee will be available for adoption in August with the six other horses. Visit thehorseshelter.org for more information.
