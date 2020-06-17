Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Heidi is a 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs 55 pounds. Her ears are unique; one is dark and the other is spotted and she can make them stand out.
Heidi is super sweet and loves walks.
Mister is just over a year old and weighs about 10 pounds. He is a super affectionate and loves to play with toys.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Clumsy is a bit off balance. She has a cerebellar hypoplasia, which means her cerebellum is smaller than normal and causes wobbly cat syndrome. It's rare and not as scary as it might sound.
Clumsy has been living a life of love and wobbly wanderings in foster care and she won’t require any special care. Clumsy will need to be indoors only and to keep her claws for stability.
Big Girl is a 7-year-old, 85-pound mastiff. This brindle beauty has been hospitalized for a prolapsed uterus and continues to receive care.
Big Girl has a big personality and likes to show off her fainting goat trick, where she lumbers up to you happily and suddenly goes belly up, stiff legs in the air, incapacitated by her happiness. She appears to be housetrained.
Submit an application to adopt these and other animals at www.espanolahumane.org and someone from Española Humane will call to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Mr. One Way was found as a stray living near Canyon Road. He was shy but now is very social and demands to be petted. He gets along with other mellow cats and would probably be happy to have another young cat to play with, but might not mind being the only pet. He has a sleek, short black coat with one white whisker. He is about 1 1/2 years old.
Roxi at a very young age she was the mother to one kitten. She is extremely affectionate and outgoing. She loves to play with toys, have her belly rubbed and held. She is a sweet girl that would do well in a home where she can have lots of attention. She appears to get along fine with other cats too. She is about 9 months old.
The adoption center inside Petco has reopened and both of these cats can be seen there. Adoptions are still being done by appointment to preapproved applicants.
The Horse Shelter: Gaho is a 6-year-old beautiful, dark-brown mare. She is halter trained and has done some groundwork. She is available for adoption as a companion horse and cannot be ridden. Gaho is healthy and very friendly. There are many other horses available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
