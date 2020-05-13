Tracks
Pet connection
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Aslan is an adorable 1-year-old mixed-breed dog with the most gorgeous eyes.
Aslan is a smart dog and will sit for you. He does great on leash walks, too.
Zoey is a beautiful domestic short-haired cat.
Zoey would love some jingle and catnip toys and a scratching pad.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Princess, and her daughter Sunflower, are beautiful girls who are a little shy at first, but once they are comfortable, they are both very loving.
Princess is about 1½ years old and Sunflower is 7 months old.
Princess is a gorgeous buff-colored long-haired girl, and Sunflower has striking orange long hair.
They have lived with other cats and have been around children. They would prefer a home without dogs.
This mother and daughter duo are quite bonded would do best if they were adopted as a pair.
Felines and Friends is meeting with preapproved adopters during the pandemic.
If you are interested in adopting, fill out an application at fandfnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Amarillo is a 13-year-old palomino mare who is gentle, halter trained, nice to be around and easy to handle. She enjoys being groomed.
Due to lameness issues, she cannot be ridden anymore, but she would make a wonderful companion horse.
Applications are being accepted and the adoption fee is $250. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit www.the
Española Humane: Prince Flynn Ryder and Princess Rapunzel are affectionate 8-year-old dogs who still have a lot of pep.
Flynn is 48 pounds and Rapunzel weighs 39 pounds.
Their adoption fees are waived in lieu of a donation. The shelter is closed to the public during the pandemic, but the shelter is offering adoptions by appointment.
Submit an application at espanolahumane.org and an appointment can be set up.
