Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Izzy is a 4-year-old gal who is friendly, happy, loves to explore her surroundings and is excellent on leash walks. She weighs about 55 pounds.
Lily is a sweet 2-month-old kitten, She weighs 2 pounds and may grow to be 10 to 12 pounds. She's a fun and playful kitten who loves crazy play sessions followed by nice long cuddly naps.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Furrgie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She reaches a paw from her kennel to ever so gently touch people as you walk by, asking for attention.
Hailey is a 4½-year-old dog that is house trained, leash trained loves people and cats. Visit www.espanolahumane.org to submit an online application to adopt available pets.
Felines & Friends: Dooley is a sweet, gentle cat that likes attention. He doesn't seem to require the company of other cats and would probably do fine as an only cat. He is very overweight, so his adopter would need to commit to helping him shed weight. Dooley is about 6 years old. He is available for viewing, by appointment, at Teca Tu at the DeVargas Center.
The Horse Shelter: Gaho is a 6-year-old dark brown mare. She is halter trained and has done some groundwork. She is available for adoption as a companion horse and will not be able to be ridden. Gaho is healthy and very friendly. There are many other horses available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, calla 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
