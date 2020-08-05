Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Frodo is a handsome pooch who weighs 22 pounds and is about 6 month -old. Frodo is a super fun dog who loves to explore. He is great on leash walks and would benefit from training classes.
Carla is almost 2 years old and weighs 8 pounds. She can be a bit shy but once she warms up, she loves getting petted and groomed.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Song will fill your heart with music. This 2-year-old, 65-pound handsome boy is ready to jam on the trails or get hip-hoppin’ around the house. Song is neutered, vaccinated, chipped, heartworm negative and he goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for $20.
Primrose is poised and pretty. This gorgeous gal arrived with severely matted and painful fur, which had to be shaved — except for her face, legs, and big puffy tail. Primrose is 8 pounds and 5 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
To adopt, apply at www.espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Kalia is about 1 year old and a very sweet mama. She loves attention. Her kitten, Kalita, is very bonded to her andFelines and Friends would like to place this calico duo together. They can be seen at the Adoption Center at Petco.
Dana Do delivered a litter of kittens at her foster home. Dana Do is a very sweet cat. She loves to play with toys and enjoys attention. She is about 1 1/2 years old and loves the company of other cats. She can be seen by appointment. Visit fandfnm.org for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Tequila is a 4-year-old bay mare, who is one of The Horse Shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Brody Provence, who says: “Tequila leads, stands tied, loads into the trailer, and accepts the saddle well. She has proven herself to be a very smart and willing partner, loves the mountains, picks her footing well and navigates all terrain obstacles with ease–including ravines, rivers, rocks, steep inclines and declines, and fallen trees."
He added, Tequila has been learning to neck rein and is responsive. Tequila will need an experienced rider. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/gimme-shelter-trainers-challenge-2020 for more information or call 505-471-6179 on how to bid on Tequila or any of the other horses. Bidding is open until 5 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.