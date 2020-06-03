Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Meet Izzy! She is a 4-year-old gal who is looking for a second chance in life. She weighs 55 pounds and is a very sweet and happy dog. Izzy is friendly, loves to explore her surroundings and is excellent on leash walks.
Lily is a sweet 2-month-old kitten. Lily weighs 2 pounds and may grow to be 10-12 pounds as an adult. She's a fun and playful kitten who loves crazy play sessions followed by nice long cuddly naps.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Blanca is a 2-year-old dog who weighs 44 pounds. She is very happy and loves everyone — including cats and other dogs — and everything.
Mathilda is a 9-year-old, sweet cat who is friendly, loving and curious.
Adoptions are by appointment only during the coronavirus pandemic and applications can be submitted at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Lisa Marie is a beautiful 1-year-old short-hair Balinese Seal Point mix. She recently finished nursing her kittens and is ready for a home of her own. Lisa Marie is very sweet, gentle and socialized. She would do fine in a home with other cats.
Dylan is a 3-month-old kitten that is looking to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another young cat to play with. He is one of the many kittens who will be available over the next few months. Kittens are normally adopted in pairs unless there is another playful cat at home for companionship.
Currently, there are over 45 kittens in foster care. If you are interested in adding a kitten, fill out an adoption application at fandfnm.org to get preapproved. Adoptions are by appointment only during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky is a 14-year-old dark brown thoroughbred gelding who has turned into a big lovable guy. Due to lameness issues, he will be adopted as a companion horse. Rocky has a wonderful attitude and loves to be groomed. He has mastered the following skills: sending, sending over obstacles and through tight spaces, lunging and trailer loading. He will stand quietly for grooming and will pick up all four feet. Rocky does like having a buddy to play with. The adoption fee is $250. Rocky and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
