The Fourth of July is Tuesday this year, and loud noises from celebrations and fireworks can cause pets stress.
Owners are encouraged to make sure yard fences are secure, pets have a secure collar, have ID tags and are microchipped with updated information. Owners are encouraged to have recent pet photos in case the animal gets loose and fill pet anxiety medication, if needed.
Española Humane offers several vaccine clinics
A series of low-cost vaccine clinics aimed to curb contagious diseases throughout the region are planned through July 14 at Española Humane.
Altered pets will receive reduced fees for the core vaccines, including rabies. The appointment-only clinics will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through July 14. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for altered pets are $10 each; vaccines for unaltered pets are $20 each. Core vaccines include DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other services available include flea and tick preventions, $10 for topical applications and $50 for ingestible treatments, and heartworm testing for $25. A one-year supply of heartworm prevention is available for $50.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a vaccine.
An estimated 30% of pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventive care.
Summer safety tips for pets to be discussed on ‘Pet Chat’
Summer is here and it’s also a season of danger for pets. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, summer safety tips are shared for dogs and cats. Plus, the old the oldest cat and a new study reveals having a pet may take a toll on your sleep.
Pet Chat airs every 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.