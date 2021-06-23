The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society wants to remind pet owners of a few tips to help keep pets safe during the summer.
Always have a secure collar with a phone number on the animal at all times. It just takes a second for a pet to slip through an open door, and an ID collar is the fastest way to help get the pet back. Microchips are a good idea, too, with updated contact information, especially a phone number.
Fleas and ticks can be a problem in summer, and a visit to a veterinarian is a good place to start a prevention plan. Make sure pets are up to date on vaccinations. Dogs can interact with other dogs without the worry of leptospirosis, canine influenza, parvo or other illnesses.
With the Fourth of July and loud fireworks approaching, check with your veterinarian about any anti-anxiety medication.
Summer is hot, and pets need to be kept hydrated. Constantly refill their bowls with fresh, clean, cool water. Choose mornings or evenings for exercising with dogs to avoid the hottest part of the day.
Dogs' paws can get burned p use the 5 Second Rule. Put the back of your hand on a sidewalk, and if you can't hold it there for 5 seconds, it's a sign it is too hot to walk a dog. Also, do not leave dogs in hot cars, even for a minute.
If you see an animal in distress, call 911.
