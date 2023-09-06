Three Northern New Mexico animal rescue shelters are collaborating to raise awareness, promote pet adoption and celebrate the bond between people and animals with a Better Together initiative.

Better Together starts with the Desfile de los Niños (Pet Parade) at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Plaza. The parade will feature a procession of shelter staff and volunteers, pets and a Better Together banner. The annual parade, sponsored by Santa Fe Fiestas, spreads joy and emphasizes the importance of responsible pet ownership.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, all three organizations will be at Santa Fe Place mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, with a Better Together Adoption Event with puppies, dogs, kittens and cats. All three organizations will offer adoptions at $50, including spaying or neutering and vaccinations. The event will be broadcast from 1 to 4 p.m. on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.

