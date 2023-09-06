Three Northern New Mexico animal rescue shelters are collaborating to raise awareness, promote pet adoption and celebrate the bond between people and animals with a Better Together initiative.
Better Together starts with the Desfile de los Niños (Pet Parade) at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Plaza. The parade will feature a procession of shelter staff and volunteers, pets and a Better Together banner. The annual parade, sponsored by Santa Fe Fiestas, spreads joy and emphasizes the importance of responsible pet ownership.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, all three organizations will be at Santa Fe Place mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, with a Better Together Adoption Event with puppies, dogs, kittens and cats. All three organizations will offer adoptions at $50, including spaying or neutering and vaccinations. The event will be broadcast from 1 to 4 p.m. on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.
Animal experts will also provide insights into animal care, training tips and advice on responsible pet ownership. People also have a chance to learn more about volunteering and becoming a foster with the organizations.
Horse Shelter Resale Store holding art, frame sale
The Horse Shelter Resale Store, 821 W. San Mateo Road, has a wide variety of art and frames on sale up to 70% off.
The store is a key fundraiser for the shelter, which has more than 75 rescue horses. Visit
Fire & Hops hosts Tap Takeover to aid Española Humane
The Tap Takeover event with Santa Fe Brewing Co. is from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Fire & Hops,
222 N. Guadalupe St. The event will feature the band Fugitive Colors on the patio from 6 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the tap will benefit Española Humane.
Representatives of the shelter will be at the event to talk about ways to help the Española Humane, including fostering, volunteering and other ways to give support.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales hosts event for Española Humane
Española Humane will bring foster pets to a special event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St.
The Pulls for Pups event will feature a tap takeover, with all proceeds from the tap benefiting the shelter. Foster pets will be on hand to visit guests, along with shelter representatives.
Medium to join ‘Pet Chat’
Have you ever wanted to ask your pet, living or one that has died, a question? This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will have psychic, medium, animal communicator and soul intuitive Maire Hann. She connects with animals and sees what they have to say. Hann will try to communicate with Murad’s dog Hannah, who died last year.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.