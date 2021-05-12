Bigfoot lost a limb in a leg-hold trap meant for wildlife.
The 6-month-old tabby cat was caught in Los Alamos. It’s not known how long he suffered in the trap.
When he was surrendered to Española Humane for help, his foot had swelled to twice its normal size and they leg had lost all blood supply. Bigfoot needed an immediate amputation surgery.
Despite the pain and trauma Bigfoot endured, he charmed the shelter’s staff with his near constant purring and head bops, meowing to everyone with what seemed like gratitude. He charmed his way into his adopter’s heart, too. Marty Moreland of Chimayó had scheduled an appointment to meet several other cats at the shelter, but when he arrived, he was immediately drawn to Bigfoot — but didn’t realize a leg had been amputated.
“He was laying down, so his missing leg was covered. When the staff told me his leg had just been amputated after being caught in a leg-hold trap, I thought to myself ‘he is the one.’ I mean how many people actually think, ‘hey I want a three-legged cat,’ you know? Giving this sweet boy a second chance at a loving home is what I want to do. And I’m so happy with this little guy in my life.”
Bigfoot doesn’t mind his missing leg and is adapting quickly, revealing how pets possess a resilience of spirit and generosity of heart despite the greatest of wounds. “When we walked through the door, he knew he was finally home,” Moreland said.
Roxy’s Law, also known as the Wildlife Conservation & Public Safety Act, bans the use of traps (including leg-hold, body-gripping and cage traps), snares, and poisons on New Mexico public land.
TRACKs
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Athena is a lovely 7-year-young mixed breed girl who weighs 37 pounds. Athena is such a happy, gentle girl who likes to take it easy and relax. She likes leashed walks with a lot of sniffing around the bushes. Afternoon naps are a must. She is the perfect dog for someone who is looking for a relaxed dog.
Hunter is handsome 7-pound, 2-year-old domestic shorthaired male cat. Hunter lives in his own world and would benefit from a quiet home. He does enjoy toy wands rather than tons of affection and pets. He is an independent guy.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org/adoptions to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Mama B was an attentive and loving mother to her recent litter of kittens and now she needs some love and pampering of her own. The cat is always looking for pets and attention. Mama B's adoption fee is $40and she is spayed, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped.
Riley has spent the last several weeks in foster care and has undergone training to work on manners and social skills. This year-old gal is back at the shelter. She is snuggly and sweet and loves people. She can’t be in a home with cats, though.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Blue is a friendly, mixed breed, 4-month-old dog. Blue weighs 18 pounds. For more information, contact Dew Paws Rescue at infodewpaws@gmail.com or call 505-412-4096.
Felines & Friends: Whiskery is a sweet, handsome male cat with a Maine Coon mix heritage. He loves to be held and snuggled. He would do best in a home alone or with a laid-back female cat. He is about 3 years old and is at the adoption center at Petco.
Blu needs a foster home. He is a gorgeous and affectionate Lynx Siamese. He has a renal failure diagnosis. He would prefer to be an only cat. Blu loves to be held and cuddled. He is quite playful and loves a wand or string-like toy to chase. He would do great with gentle children. Despite his kidney issues he is excellent with using the litter box. He is on one medication that is easily mixed with wet food. Food and medication will be provided.
The Horse Shelter: Belle is a 5-year-old, sorrel mare with a social personality. She gets along well with other horses and will make a great nonriding, companion horse. Her adoption fee is $250. Belle and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
In brief
Santa Fe animal shelter offer free vaccinations June 11
The Santa Fe animal shelter, along with Corona USA, will hold a pet vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 at the shelter’s Wellness Clinic, 2570 Camino Entrada. Vaccinations will be provided free to dogs and cats, by appointment for the first 100 animals.
The event will include vaccines for rabies, canine and feline distemper, canine and feline parvo and canine bordetella. Costs range from $5 to $35 for each.
Dogs must be on a leash and small dogs may be in a carrier. All cats must be in a carrier. Animals in Santa Fe County over 3 months old must be vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian.
To register for the free vaccination clinic, email your name and phone number to SpayNeuter@SFHumaneSociety.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.