The third time is the charm for Española Humane’s longest resident, Anna Belle, who was adopted last week. Anna Belle arrived at the shelter in February after being bred over and over again.
“At 6 years old, we don’t know how many litters she had through the years, but by the looks of her, she had been pregnant and nursing her entire life,” said Mattie Allen of Española Humane. “She wasn’t an easy dog to find a perfect home for — she was anxious in the kennels and deteriorated quickly; she was dog selective at the shelter; she had separation anxiety; she was an untrained big dog with a big head, and she had giant flaps of mammary skin. But there was always something so endearing about her, and we wanted to give her the best second chance possible.”
One of the shelter’s most active fosters of adult dogs stepped in to give her that chance. Platon Karpov, formerly of Los Alamos, trained Anna Belle to walk quietly on a leash, helped her learn how to live inside a home and with other dogs, and she was crate trained to help with her separation anxiety. Allen said, “She learned how to enjoy life without constant breeding, that people could be kind, and that the world was a giant playground of adventures. Most importantly, Anna Belle learned how to love and be loved.”
Still, months went by without a single adoption application. When Karpov moved out of state, another foster stepped in; still, nobody applied for Anna Belle. When the second foster could no longer care for her, a third foster opened his home.
As they say, third time’s the charm — because this time, Anna Belle wasn’t going anywhere. Jon Barney of Los Alamos fell in love, and Anna Belle reciprocated the adoration. And just like that, after nine months in the shelter’s care, Anna Belle’s foster home turned into her forever home.
“She loves her squeaky toys, meeting people on her daily walks, and cheese,” Barney reports. “She’s up to 95 pounds now, from 65 at intake. I swear that’s unrelated to the cheese.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sweet, lovely Sugar is a playful and happy 2-year-old pup who weighs about 48 pounds. Sugar came to the shelter in June when her previous owner could no longer care for her. At the shelter, she is a lovely lady that enjoys people and other dogs. Sugar knows basic commands, including sit, and enjoys her leash walks. And she loves treats. Come by and meet Sugar today.
Goulash is a handsome 2-year-old mixed-breed fellow who weighs about 55 pounds. At the shelter, Goulash has been friendly with other animals and people. He is currently kenneled with another dog. Goulash loves going on walks and exploring his surroundings.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions.
Española Humane: Michelle is a uniquely stunning catahoula-pittie mix with the dappled coloring on her back and one blue eye of a catahoula, and the short fur and lovebug personality of a pittie. Michelle is 60 pounds and 1 year old, is not reactive to cats, gets along with other dogs and has had puppies before.
It’s no gamble to take Kenny Rogers home. Kenny Rogers is 2 months old, neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and his adoption fee is just $10. Walk-in adopters are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662 for more information.
Felines & Friends: Iris came to Felines & Friends as an outdoor cat, surrendered when it was discovered she was pregnant. At 1 1/2 years old, this sweet petite tabby is still barely more than a kitten herself. Iris is very affectionate and loves laps and attention. Her gorgeous gray and white coat is silky smooth, and she has toe and ear tufts, adding to her cuteness. She is quite the talker, so if you are a good listener, Iris is your girl.
Sisters Marina, Mojita and Mole were rescued with their mom, Matilda, and raised together in foster care. Mole is a cute black kitten, sweet and spicy just like her name. Her high-energy antics will keep you on your toes and have you laughing. Like her sisters, Mole loves to explore, play, run and climb to high places. She can also be a super-affectionate, purring, nuzzling lap cat. Mole would love to be adopted with one of her sisters. Apply at FandFnm.org to meet them.
Dew Paws Rescue: Looking for that fun-loving puppy that gets along with everyone? Meet Zorro, a 4-month-old black Lab who would make a great companion as a second dog or with a family with kids. Zorro will also be fully vetted by rescue. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Zorro, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Longfellow is a 21-year-old sorrel gelding who is ready for adoption. He has had a lot of groundwork and is an excellent teacher for our new volunteers. Longfellow gets along best with mares and needs regular trimming to keep his feet in good shape. Longfellow is a cribber, but his friendly and laid-back personality make him a great adoptee for somebody looking for an easy-to-handle horse. If you are interested in adopting Longfellow or any other horse, call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org for more information.