I'm writing this on Election Day. Thus, I have no idea what the country, or our state, will look like Thursday.
I have an inkling that no matter what the outcome, the insanity will continue.
To help me cope with craziness, I usually can find some time in history that makes me think, "We might be living in loco times, but these people were off the edge."
Last month, I wrote about 14th century Santa Fe and the (maybe) domesticated coyotes of the Arroyo Hondo Pueblo.
If we stay close to that century but zip over to medieval Europe, I think we will find a culture that we can proudly declare, "At least we aren't putting animals on trial."
Witness: The village of Falaise, France. The year was 1386. A mother pig (a sow) and her five piglets were put on trial for killing a 5-year-old boy.
I learned about this trial because, as my children will tell you, I am an unrepentant history nerd. As a result, many dinner conversations — well, lectures — have been interrupted by my daughters banging their heads on the table and pleading with me to stop.
I came across a dissertation titled "The Historical and Contemporary Prosecution and Punishment of Animals" by Jen Girgen.
According to records, the trial of the pig was a solemn affair. There was a prosecutor, a defense attorney for the pig, a judge and witnesses. As was the custom, the pig was held in a cage, like human prisoners, in the courtroom. A pig that squealed or grunted during the proceedings might find herself in contempt for disrupting the proceedings. Can't you hear the judge admonishing the pig — "One more squeal, and I'll hold you in contempt!"
Because the pig was a domesticated animal, the trial was secular. Wild animal issues, including rats and insects that destroyed crops, were handled by ecclesiastical courts (yes, they tried insects). Once, when birds pooped on a German bishop delivering Mass in Trier, the bishop levied a curse upon them and forbade them from entering the church again upon pain of death. I understand that anger. Once on vacation, my daughter Brynne endured a fly-by pooping by Florida pelicans. I'm sure she would've cursed them if she wasn't holding the hand of her 3-year-old daughter.
Other wild animals were tried and often punished by being excommunicated, as a group of moles was in the ninth century. One might ask, what does an ex-communicated mole do for the rest of her life?
In this sow's case, she was found guilty because, according to the court, she chose to attack the child. The piglets, on the other hand, even though they were "blood-spattered," could not form intent and were thus found innocent.
The sow was executed. The piglets presumably were sent back to the owner, who suffered no consequences other than the loss of his pig.
Pigs were commonly found guilty of crimes. They were free-ranging in medieval villages. Also, donkeys, the occasional chicken (one chicken was tried for laying a "cursed egg"), cows and, of course, dogs were often tangled up with the legal system of the time. The trial outcomes for attacking or killing a human or another valuable animal often meant trial and death.
The defense arguments were often creative. Once, a lawyer defending beetles (who had eaten a wheat field) noted that God made the animals before man in Genesis. Thus, they had a prior right to the wheat.
If this seems mind-boggling, I'm right there with you.
Scholars tend to focus on a couple of reasons for animal trials. First, all life belonged to a Divine Order. In sixth grade Catholic school, I was taught that order: God, pope, divinely appointed kings, commoners (my Irish family!), then animals. Any disruption of that order was severe and must be corrected. A pig killing a human was unacceptable, and the pig must go to trial and be punished.
Other scholars seem to throw up their hands and remind us the 14th century was a primitive and superstitious time.
It is easy to sit in judgment. Yet in 500 years (if we've survived as a species), I wonder if the living will look back on how we treat animals, the "domesticated" and the wild, and how we could have been so blind. Time will tell. For now, when Toby does something right, I’ll give him a treat, tell him, "Good dog!" And we’ll get on with our day.