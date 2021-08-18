The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society’s resale store The Cat Santa Fe will host an estate sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to benefit homeless animals.
The estate sale, 2570 Camino Entrada, will include country and antique furniture, Topsy-Turvy Dolls, film and advertising memorabilia, collectibles, framed art and more. Face covering will be required.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane joins 'Empty the Shelters' event
Española Humane is participating in a national pet adoption event called "Empty the Shelters" through Sunday.
The animal shelter is offering fee-waived adoptions for adult cats 6 months and older, senior dogs 7 years and older and all big dogs, 40 pounds or more, regardless of age. Visit espanolahumane.org for more information.
The event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation and this is the second time Española Humane is taking part in the program. The shelter is operating at capacity.
