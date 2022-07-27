In August 2020, Teshi, a 2-year-old brown tabby with a white bib, white paws and a cute brown button nose, was rescued with kittens by Feline & Friends from a
Santa Fe backyard where they had been fending for themselves.
Although handsome and affectionate, Teshi was very shy while at Petco Adoption Center. Teshi would often get overlooked as more outgoing kittens stole the spotlight.
All that changed. After plenty of tender, loving care while in foster care, Teshi was no longer a wallflower. He became more confident and comfortable around people.
In March, Joel Randolph of Glorieta adopted Teshi after the loss of his “old boy” Mawgli.
“I walked into Petco and asked to see the cat that had been there the longest,” Randolph said, “and there was Teshi! We enjoyed playing together for a bit and my mind was set. He’s a very smart and sensitive soul.”
When Teshi arrived at Randolph’s home, he was introduced to Shanti, his 9-year-old tortoiseshell cat, who Randolph adopted in Denver in 2014.
“Shanti welcomed Teshi home with a few hisses, but after a couple of days, the two were playing and eating together,” said Randolph.
Teshi enjoys his daily life by relaxing and sunbathing in windows, drinking fresh well water and enjoying as many treats as he can handle.
It took Teshi a long time — too long, to get adopted. But the wait was worth it because he found his perfect match in Randolph.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Kaya is a bright, happy 2-year-old dog who weighs about 50 pounds. Kaya has lived with children 9 years and older. She is super friendly with people.
At 3 years old, Afton has been through a lot. When he arrived at the shelter, he tested positive for the tick-borne disease ehrlichiosis. Afton has completed a four-week course of treatment, and his recheck was normal. Afton loves other dogs, going on walks and is a very polite dog. Afton knows how to sit.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Destiny is a 1-year-old, 40-pound red heeler mix available for adoption from a foster home in Los Alamos. She arrived to the shelter very scared, and while she is still reserved, she’s come a long, long way. Destiny loves hiking, running and camping as much as she loves spending quality time at home.
Apply to adopt from our website and we will schedule a meet and greet with her foster family! Through the end of the month, Destiny’s adoption fee is waived, and all pets 6 months and older are free, and all puppies and kittens are $25.
Daniel is a 3-month-old cat available for adoption from a foster home in Los Alamos.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old Pillow is a very sweet young mom who took excellent care of her three kittens.
Her foster mom nicknamed her “Queen of Hearts” because Pillow was always perched on her throne on the highest level of her cat tree. She chirps hello, and quickly rushes to people. Pillow’s favorite kitten, Blanket, is still available for adoption; the pair would make excellent companions.
Three-month-olds Chrissy Snow, Jack Tripper and Janet were rescued from a Santa Fe yard. Jack is a handsome boy with gray and white fur. He loves a good wrestle and cuddle with his siblings, but is also fine entertaining or sleeping by himself. Sisters Janet and Chrissy have a special bond and would like to be adopted together. Chrissy is a gorgeous fluffy brown and white tabby, gentle but also curious and playful. Janet is the smallest of her litter, but sports the loudest purr. Apply at FandFnm.org or visit Petco.
Dew Paws Rescue: Phoenix weighs 44 pounds and is vaccinated and spayed. Phoenix is good with other dogs, cats and children.
Kashi is a 10- to 12 month-old sweet and friendly gentle lad. This sweet and friendly pup is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative. Kashi would make a great walking and hiking partner.
Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.