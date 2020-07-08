The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, along with Modelo Especial, is helping 10 veterans who would like a pet.
The Modelo Especial “Pets for Vets” program provides fee-waived adoptions for veterans who also receive six free training classes provided by the shelter. Studies have shown that pets can help reduce the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, including depression and anxiety.
In addition to the program, the Santa Fe animal shelter offers veterans 50 percent off adoptions. Visit the shelter orsfhumanesociety.org for more information.
