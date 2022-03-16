It was three weeks ago when I woke to my cellphone ringing with a Facebook post from Team Frijoles. I not only was woken up once Feb. 27, but again three days later on March 1. Two lost dogs had been reunited with their families.
For six nights and seven days, Highway, an 11-year-old black shepherd mix, had been lost on the south side of Santa Fe. On Feb. 21, Highway’s owner, Sharlotte Peters, had not closed her front door completely on her way to work. It was a windy day, and Peters thinks Highway, along with her other dog, Stormy, decided to go for a walk. Highway, who is blind, separated from Stormy. Neighbors soon saw Stormy and took him back to his home. It wasn’t until Peters got home that she realized Highway was nowhere to be found.
Peters, along with neighbors and friends, searched the neighborhood but were unable to find Highway. The dog, named after the movie Powwow Highway, was going blind at 3 months old when Peters found him on the side of the highway the movie was filmed on. Without Stormy by his side to guide him, Peters couldn’t understand how Highway could get very far.
Peters contacted Team Frijoles Lost Pet Recovery asking for assistance. Michelle Lord, a Team Frijoles volunteer, asked Peters to put out a “comfort station.”
“A comfort station,” Lord said, “is when you place familiar scent items out; such as dirty clothes of their favorite human or best fur buddy in their bed, toys or blankets. You keep water down at all times and good food out during the day only.”
Team Frijoles, known for posting the large, colorful neon signs looking for lost pets, began posting signs of Highway in the area where he was last seen. Not long after, Lord received a call of a sighting of Highway.
The team went to the location near his home and set up cameras and waited. They waited to see if Highway would appear on the cameras. “He did,” Lord said.
Team Frijoles immediately organized a search but before it began, Peters got the call she had been waiting for. Luckily, Highway’s phone number was on his tag and a kind gentleman, who lives on Paseo de Angel, called to let Peters know, “Your dog is here.”
Peters could hear Highway squealing when she drove up. “He knows the sound of our van and he knew he was safe,” Peters said.
During the time Highway was lost, another rescue dog went missing. Diesel, an 8-year-old white terrier, had gotten out of a yard where he was staying while his owner was out of state for work.
Nicole Moore of Rio Rancho was in Texas when her family called her Feb. 23 to let her know Diesel had gotten out of her grandmother’s yard in Santa Fe where her aunt was taking care of him. Diesel went missing the day before, and Moore’s family was convinced they would find him without worrying her. Moore immediately began posting her lost pet on social media and was advised to contact Team Frijoles. When she did, Lord said Team Frijoles had already been contacted by her family and were searching for Diesel.
Once signs were hung in the Bellamah subdivision where he went missing and Moore posted on social media, calls began coming in of Diesel sightings. On the evening of Feb. 25, after Moore’s plane landed, she got to Santa Fe and walked along the area that her dog had last been seen. At the advice of Lord, Moore also set up a comfort station on her grandmother’s porch.
Around midnight on Feb 28, Lord received a call of another Diesel sighting. She called Moore and the two agreed to meet the next morning at sunrise.
With hopes of finding her dog, Moore headed to Santa Fe from Rio Rancho on March 1. Coming into town, Moore got a call. Diesel was on her grandmother’s front porch in Moore’s shirt and blanket that had been placed in the comfort station. Moore believes Diesel followed her scent back after she had been out searching for him.
Lord said the success of finding lost pets has to do with owners’ involvement, both Peters and Moore attribute the success to Lord and Team Frijoles volunteers.
“Michelle was very supportive and talked me through it,” Peters said.
Moore agreed. “Michelle kept me from losing my mind. She calmed me down and gave me hope that they would find my dog,” she said.
Team Frijoles is a group of seven volunteers. The team often uses their own resources to assist in finding lost pets, and will set up cameras and comfort stations, post neon signs and sometimes uses bait traps.
This year, Team Frijoles has been successful in assisting over 100 families reunite with their lost pets.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: B Mac has been at the shelter since October, and is a spunky handsome 2-year-old dog, who weighs 50 pounds. B Mac is goofy, energetic and has a sweet personality. He loves to play, go on walks and chase balls around the yard. A volunteer said B Mac is a quick learner and is very focused.
March is National Adopt a Guinea Pig month, and the shelter has plenty. Nutmeg is a 2-year-old male guinea pig who weighs 2 pounds. This sweet critter chatters the day away and loves to eat hay. Guinea pigs are very social creatures, and when they are happy, they jump, which is called popcorning.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Cookies & Cream is a 2-month-old cattle dog/Australian shepherd mix. This social guy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention. Apply at espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment at the Ojo Santa Fe Resort. Call 505-753-8662 for information.
Tortuga is 15 pounds of calico goddess. The 3-year-old green-eyed cat has an adoption fee of $40.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old tortie, Cienega, was adopted with a younger tortie named Stitch, and the duo became best friends. When their adopter fell ill, she asked to have the cats rehomed. This bonded pair gets along well with other cats. They are seeking a home together, without young children or dogs.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Cosmo is a 15-year-old male Chihuahua. Although Cosmo is functionally blind, he is healthy and needs a foster home. Cosmo is sweet and gets along well with other dogs and cats. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Kai is a 9-year-old Perlino mare who is ready for adoption as a companion horse. Kai has a very sweet personality and has had extensive groundwork experience. She is easy to handle and gets along with most horses. Call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.
