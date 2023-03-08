Mattie Allen of Española Humane answered a call from Dr. Kathleen Ramsay at Cottonwood Vet Clinic, who simply exclaimed, “I have a swimmer!”

A baby bulldog had been abandoned at the Española vet clinic with what’s known as swimmer’s syndrome. Unable to walk or stand, she had, until now, spent life flat on her abdomen with her legs splayed to the sides, paddling like a swimmer; the weight on her chest bulged her rib cage sideways, causing labored breathing, and it was a challenge for the pup to eat or drink. Allen, communications director for the Española shelter, has long fostered medically compromised pets, so she didn’t hesitate: “I’ll come get her!”

Allen transferred the pup to the vet team at Española Humane, where they assessed her and developed a physical therapy plan to save the puppy. Allen and her daughter named the swimmer puppy Moana, like the Polynesian Disney princess.