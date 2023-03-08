Mattie Allen of Española Humane answered a call from Dr. Kathleen Ramsay at Cottonwood Vet Clinic, who simply exclaimed, “I have a swimmer!”
A baby bulldog had been abandoned at the Española vet clinic with what’s known as swimmer’s syndrome. Unable to walk or stand, she had, until now, spent life flat on her abdomen with her legs splayed to the sides, paddling like a swimmer; the weight on her chest bulged her rib cage sideways, causing labored breathing, and it was a challenge for the pup to eat or drink. Allen, communications director for the Española shelter, has long fostered medically compromised pets, so she didn’t hesitate: “I’ll come get her!”
Allen transferred the pup to the vet team at Española Humane, where they assessed her and developed a physical therapy plan to save the puppy. Allen and her daughter named the swimmer puppy Moana, like the Polynesian Disney princess.
“Moana’s muscles had deteriorated drastically, and her bones grew in awkward directions. But with each hour of physical therapy, propping her up in a standing position, and with the added motivation to follow my other dogs at home, our little mermaid quickly found her sea legs. She skipped over walking and went straight to running,” states Allen.
After weeks of care, Moana was strong enough for adoption.
The Lewis family of Madrid wrote to Allen and described their fish named Merman and their dog named Medusa, and it seemed like Moana could be their perfect pup. “Medusa is another beautiful big bully breed too, and is like a pufferfish on legs,” Allen said. “Moana and Medusa are playful and loving together, but seeing Moana with her new kiddo was like a match made in movies.”
Olivia Lewis scooped Moana up the instant they met, and tears welled up in her eyes. With her face buried in her new puppy’s neck, the 7-year-old exclaimed, “Moana is my favorite movie and we are going to go home and watch it together fifty times! I think I’m going to cry, I’m so happy.”
A woman passed by the Lewis family in the Española Humane lobby with Moana in their laps and gushed “That’s Moana! Everyone wants to adopt that puppy!” Olivia looked up proudly and said, “Yep, but we got her!”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter: Anara is a 2-year-old Alaskan husky mix who weighs just under 40 pounds. This petite pup is super fun, sassy and intelligent, and she already knows many basic commands! Anara gets along with other dogs, enjoys the company of people, and would make a great addition to any active family.
Oreo is just over a year old and is a total sweetheart! Really, this 39-pound pup, with the most gorgeous coloring, loves people, going on walks, and we know she will be a fantastic dog for any family. A bit shy when you first meet her, Oreo immediately warms up, and the next thing you know, she is on your lap!
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Please call 505-983-4309 ext. 1610 with any questions.
Follow us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Silver alert: Leche! This quiet, shy, long haired senior loves gentle grooming and soft pets around her ears. She licks her foster mom on her nose after giving a soft meow. Leche devours her Sheba with gravy, practices meticulous litter box habits, and uses her cardboard scratcher frequently.
Leche would fit in well in a home with no children and no other pets — she has earned a quiet life indoors. Apply for Leche on our website and we can schedule a meet and greet with her foster mom! www.espanola humane.org or 505-753-8662.
Talula is a staff favorite! This 44-pound, 1-year-old shepherd mix is the perfect fun-size dog with the temperament to match — she has completely charmed our staff.
Talula is really affectionate, gets so excited to go out for play groups, and has done quite well with other dogs in play both at the shelter and during her vacation at Santa Fe Tails.
The shelter is open to walk-in adopters 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Visit www.espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Four-year-old Pickle is a long-haired black kitty with white paws and bib and a cute pink nose. While Pickle came from an outdoor colony, he’s ready for a home. He’s a pretty sweet little man who likes treats and head pats but will move away when he’s had enough attention. Pickle is very friendly and loves to be sweet-talked — he’ll even purr if you “baby talk” to him. Although he may be new to indoor living, Pickle gets along well with other cats and adults.
Four-year-old Mr. Livingston was surrendered when his elderly person lost his housing. This much-adored gray-and-white boy is very loving and sweet.
While Mr. Livingston previously spent time outside, he needs a safe indoor-only future, preferably with a catio. Since entering foster care, Mr. Livingston has been content, carefree, and sleeps well. He loves looking out the window, following his foster mom around, and requesting playtime. Mr. Livingston would probably enjoy a home with a youngish playful female cat.
Browse FandFnm.org to learn more. All F&F cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, chipped, tested and vaccinated. Most have been socialized in foster homes.
Dew Paws Rescue: These adorable 8-week-old puppies, three boys and one girl, were rescued recently from a hoarding situation in Northern New Mexico. They are in foster care and scheduled to go to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton, Colo. Because they missed the opportunity to go to Colorado this week, puppies will be in Santa Fe a little longer and will need a new foster home since current foster will soon be traveling. Please consider being a foster for one or two weeks for this adorable family.
Puppies are also available for adoption and have started first round of vaccinations. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Pancho Villa is a 3-year-old bay gelding who is doing very well under saddle and is available for adoption as a riding horse. He has a great, gentle personality and is an easy keeper and easy to handle. If you are interested in adopting Pancho Villa, please view his riding video at thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.