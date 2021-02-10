After being found at the side of a road with her sister, Ruby arrived at Española Humane unresponsive, cold and having seizures.
The 4-month-old Shar-Pei mix also tested positive for parvo. After intensive veterinary care at the shelter, Ruby survived. For several weeks, Española Humane placed Ruby in a foster home equipped to handle her special needs, and with antiseizure medication, she began to thrive.
Trina Raper of Santa Fe read about Ruby in The New Mexican. As a special-education teacher, she felt drawn to Ruby.
“I haven’t had a pet in many years but the isolation was wearing. All I knew was I wanted the dog who needed me as much as I needed the dog” she said.
Ruby’s squishy-face Sharpei charm proved irresistible. “I knew she was my dog from the first,” Raper said.
Ruby loves going on daily hikes and cuddling while Raper crochets. “She’s strong, she’s adorable, she’s a joy,” she said. “What else matters?”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Rocky is a super handsome 1-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs about 40 pounds. He has one blue eye and the other is brown. Rocky loves to play with people and dogs, go on long walks and will sit for a treat.
Simon is a shy 9-pound, 6-year-old domestic short-haired male cat. Simon would benefit from a quiet home.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a,m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Carl is missing a leg due to a distal femur fracture that healed poorly and painfully. This 1-year-old dog with a soft mouth loves treats, playing and pets.
Maggie Mae was found on the side of a deserted highway, nearly blind and mostly deaf. After a few weeks of veterinary care and loving kindness in her foster home, the dog is healing. She is housetrained and loves to be outside poking around or laying in the sun. Maggie Mae enjoys other pets and eating her favorite food — peanut butter.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 15-year-old, dark-brown gelding thoroughbred has turned into a big lovable guy. He is a nonriding companion horse who has a wonderful attitude.
He has mastered sending, sending over obstacles and through tight spaces, lunging and trailer loading. He will stand quietly for grooming. Rocky does like having a buddy to play with. His adoption fee is $250.
For more information on adopting or sponsoring a horse, call 505-471-6179 or visit
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.