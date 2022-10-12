The Hughes family with Scooby.jpg

The Hughes family adopted 1-year-old Scooby.

 Courtesy photo

Victoria and Justin Hughes were friends of the Española Humane shelter before their recent adoption of one-eyed, 1-year-old wonder dog, Scooby. The White Rock family previously had adopted Maggie, a very senior dog with medical challenges, about a year and a half ago and gave her the best sunset any of us could hope for.

“I love old dogs and special-needs dogs,” Victoria Hughes said. “Considering Maggie’s advanced age and health issues, we didn’t know how long we would have her, but we wanted her last days to be with a family. We just tried to give her the best life we could for as long as we had her. I hope that we did that. I miss her.”

Shortly after Maggie passed away peacefully and loved, Hughes saw a young special-needs dog on Española Humane’s Facebook page. Scooby had arrived to the shelter with an infected and injured eye; when the eye couldn’t be saved, the shelter veterinary team had to remove it. Hughes wasn’t sure she was ready to adopt so soon after Maggie died, but Scooby’s name kept popping up in conversation with her husband.

