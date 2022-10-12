Victoria and Justin Hughes were friends of the Española Humane shelter before their recent adoption of one-eyed, 1-year-old wonder dog, Scooby. The White Rock family previously had adopted Maggie, a very senior dog with medical challenges, about a year and a half ago and gave her the best sunset any of us could hope for.
“I love old dogs and special-needs dogs,” Victoria Hughes said. “Considering Maggie’s advanced age and health issues, we didn’t know how long we would have her, but we wanted her last days to be with a family. We just tried to give her the best life we could for as long as we had her. I hope that we did that. I miss her.”
Shortly after Maggie passed away peacefully and loved, Hughes saw a young special-needs dog on Española Humane’s Facebook page. Scooby had arrived to the shelter with an infected and injured eye; when the eye couldn’t be saved, the shelter veterinary team had to remove it. Hughes wasn’t sure she was ready to adopt so soon after Maggie died, but Scooby’s name kept popping up in conversation with her husband.
“Our daughter, Lizzie, is on the spectrum; so, our house is a little different. We now kind of unintentionally specialize in dogs that are a little different or dogs that may have special needs,” Hughes said. “This just seems like a natural fit for us.”
Hughes reached out to the shelter and arranged to meet Scooby with his medical foster family. “The rest, as they say, is history,” she said. While Scooby is still learning to navigate the world with one eye, he has the perfect family to meet his needs. Scooby has a habit of reaching out with his paw to touch people, as if to say, “Are we OK?” You’re OK now, Scooby. You’re home.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Blue is a handsome 6-year-old mixed-breed fellow who weighs 71 pounds. His former family said he loves stuffed toys, is not destructive when left alone and has been around children. At the shelter, he loves going on his walks and playing in doggie playgroups.
Rummy is almost 2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. Not too big and not too small — just the perfect size for a warm and comforting home. She is a sweetheart and enjoys playgroups and her daily walks.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Freckle has the most irresistible little face and the most precious beauty mark. This kitten is 3 months old, spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped and goes home for an adoption fee of just $10. Walk-in adopters are welcome at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, no appointments necessary. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Sweetheart lives up to her name. She is a 3-month-old husky and Aussie mix with soulful blue eyes and smile that will melt you into a puddle. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for just $25. Sweetheart is available for adoption from our offsite Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. To adopt an Ojo pup, go to espanolahumane.org to submit an application, and the shelter will schedule an appointment at the resort in Santa Fe.
Felines & Friends: Three-month-old Braswell and siblings Heinz, Lea and Perrins were rescued as kittens without a mom, living under a storage unit. Braswell is a sleek black kitty with splashes of white on his chest and belly. He can be a little shy but becomes a purr-baby when held. He is a brave and sweet boy when getting his nails trimmed, and he loves to play with his siblings. Braswell and his siblings would each like to be adopted into homes with another young cat for company.
Five-month-old cousins Blaine and Blair were raised in a loving foster home with other cats. Blair is an adorable little pixie who will likely be a small cat. She is outgoing and enjoys sleeping near or on her person, getting treats and chin scratches, and watching TV. For classic tabby Blaine, treats are the way to her heart. She likes to choose when and where, but enjoys petting once she settles in and will beg for more when pets stop. Blair and Blaine may do best if adopted together. To meet these and many other kittens, go to FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: The Brady Bunch all need fosters. Bobby is a mixed breed, he and his five brothers and sisters were born Aug. 1. All need fosters, together or separate, until they are fully medically vetted and ready for adoption. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, Bobby and others will be at the adoption event Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the True Value store at La Tienda in Eldorado. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Eli is a 28-year-old, sorrel gelding who is looking for a retirement home where he can share his sweet and gentle nature with his new family. He is a “teacher,” helping newer volunteers learn new skills and being patient with them when things don’t go quite right. He is living with geldings but gets along with mares, too. If you are interested in adopting Eli, call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.