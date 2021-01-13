Santa Fe resident Missy Wolf, an emergency room nurse at Presbyterian Española Hospital, said seeing 8-year-old Daisy's photos on social media revealed “a kindness in her eyes that just spoke to us.”
Daisy is deaf, and when she arrived at Española Humane, workers noticed she had skin cancer, which has been treated.
Wolf and her partner, Jamie Lenfesty, also have another special-needs dog named Niko.
“Having taken care of Niko when he lost his leg gave us a real appreciation for the bond one can form with an animal who is faced with adversity,” Wolf said.
“Daisy has blended into our home beautifully. The reality is that her sweetness and gentleness are even more profound than those first Instagram pictures showed,” she said.
TRACKS
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Rupert is a handsome dog who weighs about 60 pounds. He came to the shelter as a stray and was heartworm positive. Rupert was treated and has recovered.
Rupert is about 4 years old, smart, loves people, leash walks and cuddling. He also knows a few commands, including sit and stay.
Logan is an independent 8½ pound, 4-year-old domestic short-haired cat. He is getting used to interacting with people. He likes cat treats, which leads to affection and lots of purring.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Captain Jack, a dog, had a bum eye and veterinarians were able to save his sight.
This 2-year-old, 49 pound dog goes home neutered, vaccinated, chipped and with six months of heartworm prevention for a $20 adoption fee.
Spirit was found lifeless on the side of a busy road. He suffered severe brain trauma, and after weeks of care and syringe feedings in foster care, he slowly relearned how to walk and eat again. He is now 7-month-old.
Apply at www.espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
The Horse Shelter: Cimarron, is a 7-year-old, gelding, dun quarter horse, who continues to learn under saddle.
He is starting to neck rein and is getting better with moving off of leg pressure. Cimarron is more confident with the snaffle bit and is learning to soften his face. He is still working through his turn and leave issues.
Cimarron is still green needs a confident or advanced rider who can show him direction and help him when he gets confused or stuck.
Cimarron and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Roanne, Robbi, and Rogan are all wonderful 9-month-old siblings. They are well socialized, loving and playful. They should be adopted in pairs or with another young cat for companionship. They love to purr, wrestle and to be held. They can be seen at the adoption center in Petco.
Fairmont is extremely sweet, outgoing and social. She loves to be petted and will follow people around a room. She has permanent ear damage due to a severe ear mite infestation. The condition was treated and she is in good shape.
At 10 years old, she is still quite playful. She would do fine in a home as an only cat if she had lots of attention. She also would do well being adopted with her friend, Fairlane. They both can be seen by appointment. Call 505-316-2281 for more information.
