Arriving at Felines & Friends in December 2017 when their owner moved and abandoned them, Kit and his three brothers were shy, but slowly warmed up to attention.
As 4-month-old Kit began to interact with volunteers, he grew more curious, playful and confident. Heather Frankland was volunteering at Felines & Friends and met Kit. “He was still a bit shy and skittish but liked to be petted,” Frankland said.
Frankland had been volunteering for almost a year when her older cat died from cancer.
“My other cat Amiga hadn’t been great friends with my older kitty, but it was clear that she missed the company,” Frankland said, describing how Amiga would cry when Franklin came home from work. Amiga would pace around the house looking for her friend.
“I decided that she was a social cat who needed a friend. She’s a very mellow cat, so I thought she’d do best with another mellow cat,” Frankland said.
Frankland had a feeling Kit would get along well with Amiga, and she was right. Kit, now named Leo, was adopted in March 2018.
“I named him Leo for Leon, as in Dorothy’s lion in The Wizard of Oz, to give him courage,” Frankland said.
Felines & Friends tries to adopt kittens into households where there’s another young pet to become a playmate. Solo kittens tend to be lonely and are more likely to develop behavior issues, volunteer Lis Phifer said.
“In Leo’s case, he lacked self-confidence, so a playmate helped him adjust to a new home and family,” Phifer said.
“At first, Leo was very shy with me. He was a lesson in patience, and I am so glad that I was patient with him because he is a great cat. He and Amiga are best friends. I grew up with cats, but I never had two cats that got along so well. They even groom each other,” Frankland said.
As a volunteer, Frankland made a world of difference for Leo, and spending time with him helped her know he was the one for her household.
“Leo is a playful and sweet cat, even chasing sunbeams on the wall,” Frankland said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Cherry is a sweet, friendly, 1-year-old, 50-pound dog who sits in exchange for a treat. Lively and ebullient, Cherry still has lots of puppy energy and needs to find an active home.
Cherry walks great on a leash and gets along with many of dogs.
Mr. Universe is a top dog with lots of energy. This big boy is
2 years old and weighs
77 pounds. He has shown his strong and intelligent abilities with everyone he encounters. Mr. Universe is such sweet dog.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org. The shelter will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Española Humane: Doris arrived with a badly broken jaw, but the staff at the shelter’s clinic repaired it.
After several surgeries to rewire the bones together, the cat is as good as new.
Doris has been nothing but love and purring gratitude throughout her ordeal.
She is 1-year-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Rocky is a speckled and sporty superstar. He is the first dog running up to the kennel gates to greet people.
He weighs 59 pounds, is
9 months old and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Six-year-old Turkish Van Spot arrived at Felines & Friends when his owner died.
Spot spent his first year as a stray in Truth or Consequences until he joined a household with six cats.
After his owner’s death, Spot was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus, which means his immune system is compromised, making him more vulnerable to infections.
Spot is a super friendly big boy who enjoys attention, head rubs and playing with toys, especially scratch pads. He is foster care. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Four-year-old tabbies Erik and Edie are a sweet, well-adjusted bonded pair, who love to adventure, climb and play. Erik likes to have his tummy petted, loves to play with toys and likes to chase other cats.
Edie is the more independent of the two and loves to explore. Visit the adoption center at Petco to meet this bonded pair.
Dew Paws Rescue: Grettle is under 2 years old, vetted and ready for a forever family. She is sweet, good with other dogs and would make a great walking or hiking partner. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Whisper is a 26-year-old bay mare who came to the shelter severely emaciated and in dire need of veterinary care. Whisper has experienced an amazing recovery and is back up to a normal weight.
She is very sweet, gets along well with other horses, is easy to catch and enjoys being groomed.
Whisper is available for adoption as a companion, nonriding horse.
Call 505-577-4041 or go to