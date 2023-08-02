Now more than ever, Santa Fe rescue groups and area shelters need help. With so many programs up in the air and funding spread thin, we as a community need to come together and help local agencies. Monetary donations are always helpful and appreciated. Right now, what is needed is volunteers.

This summer, Española Humane experienced an overwhelming abundance of kittens. Española Humane recently found homes for 47 kittens at its Kitten Fiesta, but the shelter will have another 100 kittens ready to be adopted in a few weeks. Española Humane is looking for volunteers to help socialize kittens and cats at the shelter and, if possible, for short-term fosters for immediate care — bottle-feeding and getting them ready for forever homes.

Training for Española Humane’s dog and cat teams happens one on one at the shelter every week — it’s a 30-minute session per team after an online introduction to the shelter and signup application.

Recommended for you