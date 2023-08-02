Now more than ever, Santa Fe rescue groups and area shelters need help. With so many programs up in the air and funding spread thin, we as a community need to come together and help local agencies. Monetary donations are always helpful and appreciated. Right now, what is needed is volunteers.
This summer, Española Humane experienced an overwhelming abundance of kittens. Española Humane recently found homes for 47 kittens at its Kitten Fiesta, but the shelter will have another 100 kittens ready to be adopted in a few weeks. Española Humane is looking for volunteers to help socialize kittens and cats at the shelter and, if possible, for short-term fosters for immediate care — bottle-feeding and getting them ready for forever homes.
Training for Española Humane’s dog and cat teams happens one on one at the shelter every week — it’s a 30-minute session per team after an online introduction to the shelter and signup application.
Hands-on training is also available for those who can’t make it to the shelter for the off-site adoption events. These events are great for people who love to volunteer sporadically on weekends at various events and are mainly in Santa Fe. Off-site volunteers handle dogs and cats and work with potential adopters. Some volunteers love to set up or break down equipment or simply walk dogs or socialize cats during the off-site events.
Specialized volunteering at Española Humane clinic is also great for those who like to help learn more about medical and vaccine aspects of sheltering.
This summer, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society recruited over 50 new volunteers with its Faithful 50 volunteer recruiting program, and the shelter is always looking for more volunteers.
Shelters are not the only agencies seeking volunteers. Conrad Mahaffey operates Lost Pet Recovery and Humane Trapping. His organization has found a few hundred lost pets over the years. Mahaffey said finding volunteers is often difficult.
“Most of the time, you have to make time to do what we do. The last case we worked, I was so fortunate to find two women that had the passion and commitment it took to trap a dog we tracked for almost a month. I know I could not have done it without them. We all feel like we lost the month of July, but the outcome was well worth it,” he said.
New Mexico Wildlife Center is also seeking volunteers.
The center receives injured wildlife from Northern New Mexico, and is interested in volunteers willing to pick up animals ready for transport in Santa Fe, Taos, Los Alamos and Las Vegas, N.M. Volunteers must be at least 18 and willing to undergo a background check. This is a wonderful opportunity to observe and learn about native species while making a meaningful contribution to wildlife conservation and education.
“The most obvious reason to volunteer with animals is to make a difference in their lives,” said Murad Kirdar, co-host of the radio program Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi.
“Animals in shelters and rescues often come from difficult backgrounds and have been through a lot in their short lives. By volunteering your time and energy to help care for them, you can make a real difference in their lives,” Kirdar added.
Animal shelters and rescues welcome volunteers who can help walk dogs, clean kennels, foster, help with laundry and give attention and care to animals in need. Whether volunteering at a shelter, fostering an animal, or on the streets assisting an animal organization, volunteers make a massive difference in the animal’s life, as well as our community.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Fabio, a puppy estimated to be 5 months old, weighs 36 pounds. He has been timid around people and dogs, but once he gets to know them better, he becomes more affectionate. He has an endearing personality, silky-smooth fur coat and super handsome looks.
Zane, an upbeat 1-year-old dog who weighs 61 pounds, is a very loving and energetic companion. He adores going on walks.
These and other pets are available for adoption at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Rusalka, named after the title character of the Santa Fe Opera’s Rusalka, is a mini cattle dog who loves splashing in a doggy pool, playing with her siblings and people. She is at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe spa.
Astyanax is a 2-year-old, 6-pound cat. She is a divine revelation of beauty and purring, peaceful perfection.
She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Her adoption fee is waived.
Dew Paws Rescue: Princess Fiona is a 5-month-old German shepherd mix. Fiona is friendly and goofy. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting Fiona or other rescue animals may call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends New Mexico: Pounce, Dart and Dash were rescued from a greenhouse along with their mother, Leap.
Nearing 3 months old, the tuxedo trio is ready to be adopted. Pounce is a lap-loving boy with wild whiskers that suit his expressive eyes and outgoing personality.
Dart, a Mini-Me of his mother, loves wrestling and chasing his littermates.
Sister Dash shares her brother’s wacky whiskers, and a talkative personality, coupled with a sweet disposition. Young mom Leap is a quiet, affectionate girl.
Apply to adopt at FandFnm.org. Cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The Horse Shelter: Ivan is a 14-year-old bay thoroughbred gelding who has made steady progress under saddle.
He is willing and light in the arena and works well.
Ivan has been out on a trail, but lacks experience with trail riding and is anxious and distracted.
Interested adopters may see Ivan’s riding video at thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041 for more information.