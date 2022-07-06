The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society returns to the Santa Fe Farmers Market for its most significant and popular fundraising event, Barkin’ Ball, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The gala will be the shelter’s 26th annual event after taking a two-year hiatus from the downtown venue due to the pandemic.
“Mission Pawsible” is the theme, and the shelter invites guests to take a leading role in its mission of supporting animals, saving lives and spreading compassion. The gala will include a dinner, live music and an auction, including several local experiences, trips and a few surprises.
“After over a year at capacity levels, housing animals during the recent fires, puppy and kitten season and dealing with an enormous amount of injured and sick animals, this year’s Barkin’ Ball is more crucial than ever,” said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer for the shelter.
The shelter says the average cost of caring for a homeless animal from the time it enters the facility until it is adopted is $1,120. The cost includes veterinary care, training, adoption services and more. But, according to Kirdar, when an animal comes to the shelter injured or becomes sick, the cost increases and, most of the time, doubles or triples.
“When we had our parvo outbreak a few months ago, each puppy added another $1,000 to their cost of care. Medical expenses, along with everything else, are going up, but our fight to care for every animal in need in our community hasn’t changed,” Kirdar said.
Since 1939, the nonprofit has been a fixture in the community and focuses on accessible spay and neuter programs to stop animal overpopulation. In addition, creative adoption efforts and dozens of community programs support animals and families in Santa Fe County.
“Barkin’ Ball provides a huge amount of the funds necessary to run our lifesaving programs. We need everyone that can attend this event, to purchase a ticket and support their hometown shelter,” Kirdar said.
The event will be new shelter CEO Jack Hagerman’s inaugural gala. He took on the role in November.
Barkin’ Ball will also continue to allow attendees to bring their well-behaved dogs to the gala.
“Barkin’ Ball is for the animals, so we love seeing our guests bring their doggies to the event. In the past, we have seen many of the canine companions even get dressed up for the special event,” Kirdar said.
The shelter will also present the 2022 Raphael Award to Robin Sommers. The award recognizes a person that goes above and beyond for animals in Santa Fe.
“Because of Robin’s contributions, the animals of Northern New Mexico have experienced a higher quality of life and care at our shelter,” Kirdar said.
For more information on Barkin’ Ball’s mission and tickets, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sparky is a handsome 11-month-old freckle-faced pup who weighs 58 pounds and may gain 5 more when he is full grown. Sparky is a curious fellow who loves to play and explore the outdoors.
O’Reilly is a handsome red 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs 69 pounds. His previous owners said he is great with children and knows how to sit, shake and play fetch.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Sawyer and Jack are a bonded pair of kittens who have been raised by a loving foster family. These boys are so inseparable.
Both boys are neutered, microchipped, FeLV tested and vaccinated. Through Sunday, their adoptions fees are reduced to $25.
Carmen is a blue-eyed butterscotch pup. She is available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old tabby Mariana arrived and gave birth to a trio of kittens, Marvel, Merle and Molli. Mariana is a petite fluffy girl with a sweet, shy disposition. When she feels secure, Mariana loves to have her head scratched and her belly rubbed. She finds loud noises and toys on sticks to be scary. She is drawn to other cats and would do well in a home with a companion cat.
Tiny tortie Molli and her brothers Marvel and Merle were raised in foster care with their mom. All three are incredibly sweet and easy going kittens who adapt well to different situations. These 3-month-olds are ready for adoption with a sibling or to a home with another young cat for company. Apply at FandFnm.org or meet these kittens at Petco.
Dew Paws Rescue: Doc is a 5-month-old, 22-pound fox terrier mix. Doc is obedient, quick to learn and good with dogs and cats. She is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Kai is a 9-year-old Perlino mare, who is ready for adoption as a companion horse. Kai has a very sweet personality and has had extensive groundwork experience. She is easy to handle and gets along with most horses. Call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorseshelter.org.