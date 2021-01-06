"From the moment I moved out of my parent's house, I wanted my own four-legged companion,” Emily Goleski said. "Sadly, life gets in the way sometimes, and it just had not happened yet."
Goleski, who spent most of 2020 working at the shelter as an adoption counselor, knew this could be her chance of fulfilling her wish of having a dog.
"I think my boyfriend knew when I took the job at the Santa Fe animal shelter that I would bring a puppy home one of these days," she said.
It was on her first day that she saw a white and tan collie mix puppy.
"Landon was in the back row of the dog kennels and happened to be the only puppy in there. I went into the kennel, and he jumped on my lap, put his paws on my shoulder and started licking my face," Goleski said. "It was an instant connection for me."
Goleski knew she had to get the approval of her boyfriend, Jack Satterfield, as well. Satterfield had just finished a master's program and had a full-time internship and adopting a puppy could be difficult.
They both agreed and decided to adopt 5-month old Landon.
As for the couple's busy schedule and having a puppy, they say that their plans had to be reset and it is working. They also find time to go on adventures with Landon.
"Landon's been an awesome hiking buddy for us. We've taken him out on the trails, and it gets us outside, away from everything going on, and our four egged buddy loves it," Goleski said. "He's the best pup in the world."
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Tootsie is an adorable 5-year-old boxer mix who weighs almost 60 pounds. She is a sweet and excitable girl who loves to say hello. Tootsie loves to play, explore and is great on leash walks.
Hankie is a sweet 4-month-old kitten. She weighs 5 pounds and may grow to 8 to 10 pounds. Hankie is a charming, funny little girl who loves crazy play sessions followed by nice long naps.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309. ext. 1610, or email us at adoption@sfhumanesociety.org to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Music is a 3-year-old gorgeous gal. Submit an application at www.espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
The Horse Shelter: Alba is a 24-year-old, light-roan mare, who enjoys a good grooming and participates in volunteer classes. She is working on groundwork with our volunteers and enjoys going on walks around the property with them. Alba is available as nonriding companion horse and her fee is $250. There are many other horses available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Zoey is a friendly, gentle girl that does get along with other gentle cats. She would also probably be happy as the only pet in her new home. She is vocal and is often looking for attention. She has gorgeous tortoiseshell fur and likes to be petted. She is about 5 years old. Zoey can be seen at the adoption center in Petco.
Visit www.fandfnm.org.
