The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee for kittens 2 to 5 months old during its Kitten Palooza Weekend. Also, kittens are being offered as a two-for-one special.
The shelter has had an influx of kittens, and the adoption fees is $25 during the weekend. Normally, a kitten adoption fee is $80 to $120.
The event is by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the shelter's main campus, 100 Caja del Rio. To make an appointment, call 505-983-4309 ext. 1610.
Kittens adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
