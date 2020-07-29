The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee for kittens 2 to 5 months old during its Kitten Palooza Weekend. Also, kittens are being offered as a two-for-one special. 

The shelter has had an influx of kittens, and the adoption fees is $25 during the weekend. Normally, a kitten adoption fee is $80 to $120.

The event is by appointment only  from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the shelter's main campus, 100 Caja del Rio. To make an appointment, call 505-983-4309 ext. 1610.

Kittens adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

