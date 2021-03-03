It's almost like a plot for a movie. A young boy wants a dog to be his best friend. That is what Sharon Martinez of Santa Fe told the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society when she and her son arrived at the shelter to meet with Aria, a 4-year-old gray-and-white American pit bull mix.
"Benjamin has been asking for a dog for the last year or so, and with us being unable to take him out much, he needed something, and in our case, it was Aria," Martinez said.
Martinez said her family had been looking at the shelter's website for dogs and couldn't decide if they wanted a puppy or an older dog.
"I narrowed it down to two dogs, just based on looks, and my husband said he thought Aria was cuter, so we set up an appointment to meet her and see how she would react with the kids," she said.
Aria, who had been at the animal shelter for almost 4½ months, was placed in visiting room with the family.
"We needed to be sure that Aria and my son would be compatible because he was afraid of dogs after being bitten in the past. With Aria being as gentle as she was, we knew that she was the one for us," Martinez said. "Pit bulls have such a bad reputation, but she couldn't be any sweeter."
It's been several weeks since the Martinez family welcomed Aria into their family. They said she is doing great, loves to explore the yard, enjoys playing fetch and is always hanging out with Benjamin.
"Benjamin loves his new friend, and her gentleness has put him at ease, where before he wouldn't get near any dogs. Now they sit together all day long," Martinez said. "This is our son's first dog and we couldn't have asked for a better companion.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Riley, who has been at the shelter for more than eight months, is a spunky, outgoing, playful and friendly mixed breed dog. She is 6 years old and weighs 60 pounds.
Riley really enjoys being outside and working for treats. She knows many commands and is a gentle dog.
Little Pea is a lovely 2-year-old domestic short-haired female cat who weighs 6 pounds. Little Pea is a bit shy when meeting new people, but enjoys receiving gentle pets and cat nip. Little Pea is not the biggest fan of being picked up and held but is warming up to the idea. She is more than happy to receive attention on her level.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p,m. daily. To schedule an appointment, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or email adoption@sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane: Heathcliff is an orange tabby cat. The 3-year-old boy is neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped.
Jolie is a Great Pyrenees, survived distemper. She is quiet, shy and sweet. She has an endearing little head bob leftover from the neurological phase of the disease, which0 could go away. Jolie is about 80 pounds and 1 year old.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Tango is a 7-year-old, 14-hands-high chestnut mare who has started to shine in the riding program.
She is more confident and has been doing well with ground work. Tango stands quietly for grooming and saddling and has started getting softer to pressure from the bridle. She has been handling the trails like a seasoned horse, does well with difficult footing and is willing to go exploring. Tango will require an advanced rider. The adoption fee is $750.
Call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org for more information on Tango or other horses available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
Felines & Friends: Tashi is a very loving little boy who enjoys a lot of attention and play time. He can get a little overstimulated and would do best in a family without little children. He loves other cats and should be adopted with another kitten or into a home with a young cat to play with. He has a charming meow. He is 7 months old and can be seen at our adoption denter at Petco.
Skunky was named for the white stripe down his back. He is an easy going, mellow cat. He loves to be petted, brushed and kissed. He makes eye contact and would make a terrific companion cat for an older person. He gets along fine with other cats, but would be happy on his own, too. He is very overweight, and his adopter would need to work with him to help him lose a few pounds. He is 6 years old and available at Petco.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.