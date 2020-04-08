The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society announced that all adoptions will be 50 percent off in April.
A donation from Cathy Kangas, chief executive officer and founder of PRAI Beauty, will cover the other 50 percent of the adoption fee.
Kangas is a member of the Humane Society of the United States’ board of directors and has been on the front lines of animal welfare for more than
20 years.
The animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the pandemic.
People can call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
The animal shelter was selected because of its commitment to helping animals in its care.
Visit the animals that are available at the shelter at
