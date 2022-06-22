Diego arrived at The Horse Shelter as a weanling colt, at the side of his dam, Delta, at the end of 2019. Diego and Delta arrived with two other mares, all in foal, and it was obvious that none of them had been handled by people.
Diego was able to grow and prosper at the shelter and receive socialization, halter and some groundwork training. Horses should not be put under saddle, or receive more rigorous training until their knees and back bones fuse when they are 3 or 4 years old. Thanks to a sponsor, Diego was able to grow into a beautiful, 3-year-old gelding ready for more training to become a good riding horse.
Astrid Nemer of Taos, who had adopted another young gelding, Onyx, from the shelter in 2015, was looking to add to her herd and chose Diego.
“Diego is a sweet and willing 3-year-old mustang. I introduced him to my little herd of two musketeers, and now there are three,” Nemer said. “I had adopted Onyx from [the shelter] and he turned out to be a nice English riding horse with a gorgeous color. I picked Diego because he is well put together and still had a lot to learn when he came to me. He is sensitive, willing and a fast learner.”
Nemer said her 18-year-old mustang, Buster, is a great and confident and good teacher for Diego. He is very curious and brave.
Nemer has been very excited to work with Diego and make him into a well-rounded horse.
“I had a great teacher for years, who taught me horsemanship through feel and classical dressage. I want to have Diego feel excited about having a horse life that lets him be a horse as well as express his spirit through response and not reaction. I will do my best for this horse, and take the time it takes so he can grow and learn in a natural way.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Lena is a gorgeous, 5-year-old Siberian husky mix who weighs about 60 pounds. Her previous owners said Lena is very playful, energetic and loves human companionship, snuggles and rides in cars well.
Boe, with his electrifying personality and overpowering braveness, stands out. Boe loves to go out to the park and burn off built-up energy from being in a kennel all day. Boe is a 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs 57 pounds.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext, 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Coco was found emaciated and dehydrated in a garage, which hadn’t been opened in at least a week. After a week of chowing down on soft food, 14- to 18-year-old Coco has gained over a pound despite having just two teeth left. Her blood work looks great for a senior Siamese. Jenna is 4 years old and
50 pounds of fun, adventure, humor and love. This red cattle dog cross is a charmer. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Eight-year-old Maine coon mix Angel came to Felines & Friends with his brother, Comanche, and several other cats. Angel is an outgoing, affectionate boy who enjoys attention, especially being brushed. His best friend, 7-year-old orange fluff Comanche, is very shy and will need a calm, patient adopter to help him get comfortable. The boys are good with other cats but would do best in a quiet home without dogs or young children. Angel and Comanche are bonded and should be adopted together.
Ms. Alexia is a 7-year-old Maine coon/tabby rescued as a kitten during a trap, neuter and release operation in Santa Fe.
Soon after rescue, she was adopted, and when her adopter fell ill, Ms. Alexia returned. Ms. Alexia is affectionate and seeks hugs from staff and volunteers. While she tolerates other cats, she’d prefer her owner’s undivided attention.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
The Horse Shelter: Delta is a 6-year-old grade-mustang-type bay mare. She arrived in late 2019 pregnant, with a weanling, Diego, on her side, and had a foal in 2020. Delta had not been handled when she arrived, and once her foal was weaned, she started groundwork training and now has had four months of professional training under saddle. Delta is pretty, mellow, sweet and willing, but needs an experienced rider to continue her training. Call 505-577-4041 or visit thehorseshelter.org.