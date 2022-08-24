When he was just a day old, Randy; his mother, Roza; and his littermates arrived at Santa Fe Cats. As Randy grew, the energetic tabby was ready to make new companions and was moved to the Felines & Friends adoption center at Petco.
In November, Randy was adopted by Shelby Smith of
Santa Fe.
Although he was relentless to adopt another cat after his last one died the year prior, Smith found himself being “nudged” after reading a story in The Santa Fe New Mexican pleading for homes for rescued cats and dogs.
“I had also heard a sermon at my Methodist church emphasizing that you might not be able to do something for every one of them,” Smith said. “If you help just one, it will matter to that one.”
After buying supplies, Smith applied at Felines & Friends and began the process to adopt a cat. His first choice was spoken for, and after one more turn of the page, “There was Randy!”
“Our meet and greet at Petco was love at first sight, and several days later, he was adopted and exploring my two-story townhome with determined curiosity,” Smith said.
Smith had been told it might take Randy a day to adapt, but it only took an hour. That first afternoon, Randy hopped on Smith’s bed and curled up next to him for a nap. Smith smiled. “It was then that I knew my life would never be the same.”
Today, Randy is an energetic young housemate who enjoys the run of the home. Smith said he is rather spoiled and often prefers to spend the afternoon curled up watching birds and listening to classical music. Soon, Randy will be enjoying a catio — a cat patio — and, if he continues to behave, Smith teased, a little brother he can show the ropes.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Lydia is a precious, sweet, black and white mixed-breed dog who is almost a year old and weighs 40 pounds. Lydia’s personality shines through, and she is loving and learning. Lydia loves her daily walks and is learning commands.
Sheri Moon is a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog. She is a sweetheart, and this intelligent pup knows several commands, including sit and down. Sheri Moon loves walks, playtime, and at the end of the day, cuddling.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext.1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Sylvester is a 13-pound tuxedo cat who is as clever and cute as he is social and sweet. Sylvester has two brothers he is kenneled with, and all three get along well together. Their adoption fees are waived and they are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Tina arrived so covered in ticks she suffered from hair loss and was lethargic. She has since recovered and has grown her fur back. She is ready to be adopted. She has the cutest little Yoda ears and tiny underbite, along with big, soulful eyes. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25, and she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
The shelter is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanola
Felines & Friends: Eight-year-old Turkish Angora Lita is a sweet and loving cat. She enjoys being cuddled and gets along with the other cats. She would probably accept living with a mellow dog.
Five-month-old Segi and her siblings, Abby Cadabby, Grudgetta, Prairie Dawn and Cookie Monster, were born in rural
Santa Fe County. The litter is outgoing, friendly and social. They lived with a small dog during foster care. Torbie Segi would love to be adopted with a sibling or go to a home with another young cat for company. Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Fish is such a sweet and affectionate handsome boy who is 9 years old, neutered and fully vetted. He is a quiet couch potato. Fish would make a great addition to a home with a friendly dog or cat. Fish would also make a great companion for a senior person. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Wrangler is a 2-year-old, sorrel gelding who is looking for a home as a companion (nonriding) horse. Wrangler is a sweet soul. He gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be at the bottom of the pecking order in his herd. Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-4041.