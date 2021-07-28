At 15 years old, Rango, a large Birman-mix cat with a long coat with beautiful seal tabby markings and big blue eyes, was without a home. His family moved across the country a few months ago and said they couldn’t take him.
Debby Everett, a volunteer who helped look after Rango at the habitat at Teca Tu, was hopeful that Rango would find his forever home.
“Rango is a very sweet, affectionate and sociable senior guy. He is very handsome, cuddly and loves to be pet and brushed.”
This was Rango’s second time being abandoned. He lost his first home at age 5 when he was rescued and adopted after being found wandering Taos. But Rango was left again. When he was young, Rango was diagnosed with FIV, but as is typical of many cats with the illness, he has never had symptoms. Because FIV is transmitted from cat to cat, Rango needed to be placed in a home with no other cats.
Last week, Lester Connelly of Eldorado adopted Rango.
“I have a soft spot in my heart and I knew that with Rango being 15 years old, he probably would never be adopted.”
Rango now has a room of his own in Connelly’s home and will soon be getting his long fur groomed.
Connelly, who was born and raised on a ranch, has adopted several rescue animals and felt that “no animal should have to live their last few years waiting for a home. Let him live his life.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Pretty Rosa has a whole lot going for her: She is sweet, calm, affectionate and has good manners while walking on leash. A mixed-breed dog, Rosa weighs 47 pounds and is
3 years old. Rosa has been meeting new friends, snacking and testing the security of fences; a secure environment would be important for her until she is settled in her new home.
Larry is a super sweet 3-month-old kitten who is so excited to settle in with a family. Larry is a charming little guy who loves to cuddle and play. He does have a condition known as FELV and would require special care as well as being the only cat in a home. He had an infection in his eyes and has lost most of his eyesight, but he can see images. Larry needs to remain an indoor-only cat. Despite all the struggles, Larry is the sweetest boy with a huge personality.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions. Visit sfhumanesociety.org to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Oberon is named for a character in the Santa Fe Opera’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream opening this weekend. This pudgemuffin pitbull pup is available at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe.
Pierre is missing an eye. He had severe trauma to a ruptured eye but has kept purring throughout the recovery process. His adoption fee is waived.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Fish is a 3-year-old male who is medically vetted. He is a sweet cat who is friendly and loves people. To adopt, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Horse Shelter: Twist is a beautiful, 3-year-old feral bay who is one of the shelter’s four 2021 adoption event horses.
She is in training with Greg Russell, who says: “Twist has a good quiet personality that is very accepting of new experiences for such a young horse. She rides on a loose rein on the trails, and will quietly walk, trot and canter. She embraces the new training techniques as I introduce them, so [it] has been easy and a pleasure to train.”
Twist will be available for adoption in August as well as the other three horses with trainers. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/2021-gimme-shelter-event for more information.
Felines & Friends: Schrodinger is a handsome boy with a big personality. He likes attention and to play with toys. He can get a little overstimulated and would do best in a home without young children. He may get along fine with a mellow cat or dog. Schrodinger is FIV-positive but is in good health. Schrodinger is 4 years old and can be seen at Teca Tu.
Kora is a petite, sweet girl with round eyes. She can be shy but quickly warms up to love and affection. She may be fine in a home with a friendly cat. Kora is about 1½ years old and can be seen at the adoption center in Petco.
