When Ron Frank of Santa Fe decided he was ready to welcome into his family a pet, he thought long and hard about it. Would getting a dog for a person in his 70s become an issue? He worried if something should happen to him, what would happen to the dog and vice versa. Or would he have the strength to deal with the dog and all the responsibilities that come with being a guardian?
“I spent many hours on the Santa Fe animal shelter website over several months trying to identify some beautiful dogs that would fit my lifestyle,” said Frank. “I went to the shelter, and within a few minutes, I realized that a heeler dog would demand far too much from me at my age to be properly entertained and trained. In addition, I would be exhausted.”
Frank knew his limitations, but at the same time, he knew having a dog would keep him active and fit. While discussing it with shelter adoption counselors, they recommended a more mature dog to fit his situation. That is when Frank met 6-year-old Guadalupe, a tricolored mixed breed who had been at the animal shelter for a little over two months.
“The decision to adopt Guadalupe, who we now call Lupe, was driven by reality, and my age matched up perfectly with her,” said Frank.
He said the first few days at the Frank residence were more like shelter shock for the dog. “Lupe was very shy and skittish when she first came home. She was timid. She did not bark or wag her tail for the first week,” he said. “She was very stubborn, and it was clear she was afraid of everything.”
Frank and his wife did a lot of soft talking, petting and provided Lupe with many treats. Finally, almost a week after the adoption and continued shy behavior from the dog, a brown delivery truck pulled up outside their house, and everything changed.
“The day the UPS truck pulled up to the house, out of the blue, Lupe started barking like a watchdog. We were amazed since she had never barked once before, and then it became clear that she had taken ownership of the house and wanted to protect us,” he said.
Today, Frank said, Lupe is living her best life with her new family. “She is very punctual as a clock. Lupe gets up before me, and she patiently waits until 8 a.m. on the dot and then wakes me by licking my hand and slapping the wall with her tail to get me up for our morning walk and breakfast,” he said.
Lupe and Frank spend hours together going on walks and relaxing outside. They recently went on a road trip to Colorado, where Lupe was a star. “Everybody loves her, including us. She is such a great addition to our family,” he said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Princess is a very smart dog. Princess knows the sit command and is easy to harness. She loves walks and is great on leash. She loves people but is not a fan of other dogs, and she’s affectionate. She is a black and white American pit bull terrier with a white tipped-tail. Princess is 5 years old and weighs 56 pounds.
Honey is a gorgeous 11-pound, 2-year-old domestic shorthair female cat. Honey is super affectionate and sweet.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The Shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane: Mistletoe is a 2-month-old, 9 pound Rottweiler-shepherd mix available at the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. She’s fresh from foster, spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Calico kitten Gertrude is 3 months old, weighs two pounds, is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and available for an adoption fee of $85.
Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Felines & Friends: Jakie, 11 years old, is a very friendly polydactyl gray tabby who enjoys attention, petting and chin scratches. Jakie’s dream is to find a new home where he can have his personal space and a family to dote on him.
Laguna and his sister were born in May 2020. Laguna was a shy black kitten when he arrived but he is now an outgoing, independent, sweet boy who loves other cats, treats and play.
Apply at FandFnm.org. More cats are available at Santa Fe Cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Boss is a 7-year-old full of sweetness. He had a dental exam, is fully vaccinated and will be neutered in a few weeks. Boss is ready for a foster with intent to adopt.
Lucky, is an 18-month-old, mixed-breed male dog looking for someone to take him hiking and on long walks. He weighs 75 pounds, gets along well with other dogs and is good on a leash. Lucky would make a great companion for someone with an active lifestyle.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting Boss or Lucky, call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Rooster is a handsome, light sorrel quarterhorse in need of a good home. This gelding is smart, yet cautious. He needs some accommodation as he is blind in his right eye but once comfortable, he performs groundwork well. He loves attention and grooming and will make a great companion horse.
Rooster and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. Visit thehorse
shelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
