Equinimity 505, a small private rescue/rehab barn in Santa Fe, was looking for a playmate for ZaZu, a sassy 8-month-old filly that they had adopted from Four Corners Equine Rescue.
“We wanted ZaZu to learn to interact with another horse,” owner Lori Kunkel said. “Our plan was to adopt a horse about the same age, let them play together and train them.”
Kunkel and her staff visited The Horse Shelter to meet Valley Girl, a black 1-year-old filly, who was coming out of quarantine with her mother. Not only did Kunkel and her staff fall in love with the filly and her puppy-dog manner, they liked the looks and temperament of her mother as well. Since the filly wasn’t weaned, it seemed like the least traumatic thing to do was to adopt both horses.
Valley Girl and her mother, Vi, were part of a New Mexico Livestock Board seizure in April. After renaming the filly Stella and her mother Lady Gaga, Stella was weaned and both horses began their training three times a week with two professional trainers.
Training took time, consistency and dedication, which has led to significant progress for both horses. Stella is now calm when she is led into a round pen, and Lady Gaga has started her training under saddle and really enjoys being ridden.
The history of Lady Gaga and Stella is unknown. Kunkel and the staff at Equinimity 505 know this: Both horses love people. They respond quickly to gentle, consistent training and they are hungry to learn more.
Best of all: Stella and ZaZu instantly became best friends. They are so enamored with each other that they often wrap their heads around the other’s neck. Their nickname is, “The Two-Headed Monster.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Black and white Rudolp loves to run and play, and he sits for treats. At 11/2 years old, his treat motivation and youth are excellent training tools, and his size, happy nature and energy would make him a great running, biking or hiking partner.
Rudolph is a mixed-breed boy who weighs 48 pounds. Through August, all adult dog adoptions are $25.
June is an adorable 9-pound, 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat. June loves to be petted and brushed. All adult cats are $25 in August.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 pm daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions. Visit sfhumanesociety.org for more information and to see adoptable animals.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at Teca Tu from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Española Animal Humane: Ariel is a 67-pound, 5-year-old bulldog. Her adoption fee is waived this week, thanks to a sponsor.
Eugene is a 3-month-old orange tabby. To adopt, visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Dew Paws Rescue: Two-year-old Boo-Baby is a 101/2-pound terrier mix and is good with other dogs. Boo-Baby is friendly, sweet, smart and would make a great companion. Call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
