When Sandy and Geoff Dransfield of Santa Fe visited the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, they met with one dog after another, but something just wasn’t quite right.
The shelter advised the couple to not be discouraged and give it time. This would be their first dog together, and with the pandemic, the Dransfields knew that the time was right to welcome a new family member, but they wanted a dog that would fit their lifestyle.
“We had to acknowledge that while we believe we are young, we’re not," Sandy Dransfield said. "To adopt a dog that was too anxious or couldn’t focus on us was beyond our skillset and energy at this time.”
On the third visit to the shelter, the couple visited with Buddy, a neglected poodle with a matted coat.
“We knew the moment we saw him that he was the one,” Sandy Dransfield said.
The couple adopted Buddy and brought him to their home at the end of October.
“For the first two nights, he slept under our bed and was tentative about everything. But on the third night, Buddy jumped on our bed and has slept with us every night since,” she said.
The Dransfield family also enrolled in the shelter’s online training class to teach Buddy basic training.
“We took our first Zoom training class ... and it was awesome and so useful for all of us. We learned how to get Buddy to stop whatever he was doing and make eye contact with us. We also learned how to have him sit and wait," Sandy Dransfield said.
Buddy has brought the couple so much joy and love.
“We now have laugh out loud moments every day and giggles with his playfulness. Buddy is definitely our best outcome of the pandemic,” she said.
TRACKS
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Howard is 4 years old, weighs 55 pounds and is looking for a second chance.
Howard has survived being heart worm positive, two mast cell tumors and an upper respiratory infection. Howard is smart, knows basic commands and walks on leash.
Pipp is a 3-year-old orange domestic medium hair cat who weighs about 10 pounds. Pipp enjoys being in the company of people.
He would do well in a home where he could just hang out and watch the world go by. He's friendly but not overly affectionate. He does like scratches behind his ears and on his neck.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Daisy is is gentle and adoring dog. Daisy is deaf but she never takes her eyes off of a person. She understands hand gestures and can copy other dogs responding to voice commands.
She is in foster with another dog, Bernice, and the two of them are new best friends. Daisy is 3 years old, spayed, vaccinated, chipped and heartworm negative.
Adora is a three-month-old cat, spayed, vaccinated and dewormed.
Submit an application at spanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Mama Marnie and her four kittens were rescued. Mama Marnie is a little hesitant when she meets new people but quickly warms up and is very lovable. She would probably be happy as an only pet but does get along with other young cats. She is about 9 months old and can be at Petco's adoption center.
Kayla, about 9 years old, is a gentle cat who was being bullied by other cats in her home. Kayla is still a little overwhelmed by new surroundings, but when given one-on-one attention, she blossoms. Kayla is a gorgeous short-haired Snowshoe mix. She has lovely soft fur and striking blue eyes. Kayla can be seen by appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky, a 14-year-old, dark-brown thoroughbred gelding, has turned into a big lovable guy. He is a companion (nonriding) horse that has a wonderful attitude.
He loves being groomed and has completed a 60-day challenge with our volunteers class. He has mastered sending, sending over obstacles and through tight spaces, lunging, trailer loading, good for vaccinations and worming, will stand quietly for grooming and he will pick up all four feet.
He does like having a buddy to play with. The adoption fee $250.
For more information on adopting and sponsoring one of The Horse Shelter’s 75 rescue horses, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
