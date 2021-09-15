Adopting a rescued animal requires an open mind and an open heart. If a person is interested in giving a forever home to an animal that has been rescued or surrendered, they almost always never know the history of the animal.
Most dogs or cats that are rescued by local agencies are homeless and picked up off the streets or are surrendered due to an owner dying or a change in family dynamics. Sadly, many animals are dumped on the side of a road by their owners in hopes someone will find them.
A few months ago, due to unforeseen circumstances, a local pet owner (who chose to remain anonymous) turned to social media searching for someone who could give her two Pekinese dogs, Thomas, 4, and Tabitha, 8, a new home.
At the same time, Johnny and Dorothy Martinez of Santa Fe began their search for a new dog. The couple’s rat terrier, Mugsy, had died unexpectedly two to three years ago, and the couple felt that it was time to give another dog a forever home.
“But two dogs?” Dorothy Martinez asked herself. After discussing it with her husband, the couple agreed they couldn’t separate the two dogs.
Dorothy Martinez reached out to the owner expressing her interest in Thomas and Tabitha and was contacted later that day. After a lengthy conversation, the owner decided that she would surrender the dogs at the end of the week to Martinez.
On a Friday, Thomas and Tabitha arrived at the front porch of the Martinez home with all of their belongings: beds, clothes, food, treats and a file of their medical records and contact names of their veterinarian and groomer. It was obvious to Martinez that her new dogs had been well-cared for and loved.
Martinez invited the owner inside to see the home and yard where Thomas and Tabitha would be living. The owner declined and quickly left.
“Thomas and Tabitha have adjusted very well to their new environment,” Dorothy Martinez said. “They each have their own personality. Thomas loves to be outside and is friendlier, where Tabitha likes the indoors, is cautious of strangers, and wants all of the attention.”
Although Dorothy Martinez explained to the former owner that she was always welcome to call or visit to see how the dogs were doing, she has not heard from her.
Murad Kirdar, public and business relations officer at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, advised people to be cautious when adopting or rehoming a pet online. “Buying or rehoming animals on social media doesn’t allow you to check the accuracy of any potential adopters. Most of these animals are also not spayed, neutered or microchipped, which could also add up financially to an adopter,” he said.
“If you rehome an animal, you must make sure you are giving the animal to a guardian that is vetted and screened, who will ultimately care and love the animal indefinitely,” Kirdar added.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: With his pink nose and one blue and one brown eye, Pink Floyd is aptly named for a psychedelic rock band. A mixed-breed dog, Floyd may be part husky and American pit bull terrier. But underneath his unique appearance, Floyd has some solid manners for a 1-year-old dog: he’s fully house trained and knows how to sit, lie down and stay. He’s great with people, dogs and cats. Even though he’s a very strong 68-pound boy, walks with Floyd are usually very calm, although he can get excited about chasing lizards.
Reginald is a handsome 14-pound, 3-year-old domestic shorthaired orange tabby. Reginald has been very sweet and loves to be pet. He loves cat toys, especially those cat wands and will chase it around and around. Reginald would like all the attention and will thank you every day with his purrs.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
All adult animals, 6-months and older, are $50 to adopt in September.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a,m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumaneSociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Clifford is like the calm in the storm. When dogs get excited in the kennels and start barking or jumping for attention, Clifford sits silently with those soulful multicolored eyes waiting patiently to be noticed. The 2-year-old, 62 pound red-headed shepherd mix also really loves to play in the yard, especially with a ball, but also quiets down for special hugs and smooches time.
Kareem is in foster care at Santa Fe Tails, a doggie day care, boarding and training facility. This 6-year-old, 55-pound dog is easy going and happy go lucky. He is dog and people friendly and loves to jump in a car.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662. Kennels open daily at 10:30 a.m.
Dew Paws Rescue: Brothers William and Harry are 5½-month-old twins looking for a home together or separately. They are in foster care and are fully vetted. If you are interested in adopting, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Ringo, a handsome 9-year-old black & white Turkish Angora with a cute mustache, is very sociable and outgoing. Cloe, a beautiful brown Maine Coon mix with emerald eyes, is also sweet but shy. Their owner recently died and they would love to find new homes separately or together.
Mac is a 6-month-old ginger kitten with an easy, playful temperament that makes him ideal for family life. Drop by the Petco adoption center to meet Mac and his many kitten friends. visit fandfnm.org/adopt.html.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky is an amazing and huggable 15-year-old dark-brown thoroughbred. Rocky has really turned into a big lovable guy. He has a wonderful attitude and loves being groomed.
Rocky is available as a nonriding or companion horse. Rocky’s adoption fee is $250. He and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
