Pet parents everywhere routinely say the same things about their animals — they bring joy, they help them cope, they unconditionally love, and they provide comfort and purpose. And the most heart wrenching part of being a pet parent is having to say goodbye and, more importantly, when to say goodbye.

For Murad Kirdar and Matthew Simpson of Santa Fe, pet parents to four dogs fondly known by friends and neighbors as the Golden Girls, the heartache of losing a pet is familiar and, according to them, never gets easier.

Over their 28-year relationship, the couple experienced the loss of Rupie, their 22-year-old cat that Matt adopted while in college. Then Fred, a Los Angeles shelter dog that lived a full long life. Fritz the homeless cat they found under a shrub outside a restaurant. Ashley adopted from a shelter event in Dallas. Jack, the goldendoodle who fought spinal meningitis. And finally, Hannah, a Yorkie-schnauzer mix, is the most recent loss for the couple after the dog battled congestive heart failure.

Popular in the Community