Pet parents everywhere routinely say the same things about their animals — they bring joy, they help them cope, they unconditionally love, and they provide comfort and purpose. And the most heart wrenching part of being a pet parent is having to say goodbye and, more importantly, when to say goodbye.
For Murad Kirdar and Matthew Simpson of Santa Fe, pet parents to four dogs fondly known by friends and neighbors as the Golden Girls, the heartache of losing a pet is familiar and, according to them, never gets easier.
Over their 28-year relationship, the couple experienced the loss of Rupie, their 22-year-old cat that Matt adopted while in college. Then Fred, a Los Angeles shelter dog that lived a full long life. Fritz the homeless cat they found under a shrub outside a restaurant. Ashley adopted from a shelter event in Dallas. Jack, the goldendoodle who fought spinal meningitis. And finally, Hannah, a Yorkie-schnauzer mix, is the most recent loss for the couple after the dog battled congestive heart failure.
The story of Hannah is vital to share because this was the first time they dealt with a slow declining health situation that sometimes makes it hard to assess the right moment to say goodbye
The decline can be slow and gradual, and it’s sometimes hard to remember the life a pet once enjoyed and the suffering it may be experiencing.
Murad, who works at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, posted on social media about Hannah’s passing.
“Our little Hannah crossed the rainbow bridge. Her heart and kidneys were failing, and after a difficult discussion, we agreed it was time for her to be at peace.”
Once a shelter dog, Hannah found her second chance when the couple saw her in a Plano, Texas, shelter in 2011. The smallest one in their family, the 25-pound pup, had the biggest heart. “Hannah was always by our side during good times and bad. A true comfort dog,” said Kirdar.
“It’s very difficult to make that call, but we spoke to our veterinarian many times, who helped guide us through this difficult process, and together, we knew it was time to euthanize our little girl humanely,” said Simpson.
“It got to a point where the increased medications that were working to keep her heart condition stable were now attacking her kidneys and causing additional quality of life issues,” said Kirdar.
Kirdar said even though he has been working within the animal welfare community for over a decade and has seen hundreds of situations like his own, it never gets easier. But he feels it’s important for pet parents to try, as hard as it may be, to think clearly on behalf of their pet and try to recognize when the diminished quality of life outweighs their strong desire to hold on.
As the couple drove home from Gruda Veterinary Hospital, they remembered and shared stories of Hannah, who many Santa Feans may have met. Her gentle and welcoming demeanor allowed Hannah to act as the unofficial ambassador of the Santa Fe shelter.
Hannah represented all shelter animals at community events over the years and showed thousands of people just how amazing a shelter dog could be through her excited, wiggling body, her little lick kisses and her ability to absolutely work a crowd, according to Kirdar.
“Hannah never really had a bad day, and her wagging tail and occasional bark told us daily how loved and cared for she felt,” said Simpson. “She was truly a very happy dog, always.”
“Our family is one less now, but the joy and memories that Hannah provided will live with us forever,” said Kirdar.
