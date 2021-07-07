The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday through Sunday at the main facility, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
Potential adopters are required to complete an in-person adoption counseling, per the shelter’s usual process. A city or county license fee will apply. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane offers $25 adoptions
Española Humane is trying to empty its shelter with $25 adoption fees through Sunday. Adoption fees for senior pets and working cats are waived. The offer is in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation. For more information, visit espanolahumane.org.
