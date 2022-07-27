The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, along with over a dozen other businesses and law enforcement agencies, are taking part in National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at at Villa Linda Park and Santa Fe Place mall.
National Night Out is a family friendly event hosted by the Department of Public Safety. The shelter will have a game, information on volunteering and will be handing out free pet ID tags.
Residents are encouraged to meet their neighbors, network and get to know local law enforcement. The nationwide event occurs annually on the first Tuesday in August, and is aimed at curbing crime.
Española Humane to be in Los Alamos
An Española Humane adoption event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos will feature kittens, puppies and dogs.
Kittens and puppies are available for an adoption fee of $25, while all adult pets are fee-waived thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Parvovirus, ringworm and panleukopenia; what do all of these mean?
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair discuss the common and emerging infectious diseases among pets. Dr. Kristen Jensen, medical director at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, will share her insight on what happens at a shelter or rescue when an animal tests positive for a virus. Plus, tips will be given on what pet owners can do to prevent illnesses.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.