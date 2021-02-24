The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is reducing adoption fees 50 percent for adult dogs through March.
The event hopes to inspire more people to adopt a pet.
Dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and sent home with a bag of food. The promotion does not include shelter heroes.
Visit sfhumanesociety.org for more information and schedule an appointment at 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
