The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and at Teca Tu, a Pawsworthy Pet Emporium, 165 Paseo De Peralta, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Adoptable animals will be offered at both events. For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane offers
free adoptions on adult pets
Española Humane is offering free adoptions on adult animals through Sunday in an effort to reduce shelter overcrowding. In addition, adoption fees on kittens are reduced to $25. All pets are altered, vaccinated and microchipped, have heartworm testing and free heartworm medication.
The shelter is at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. For more information, call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Española Humane hosts
Los Alamos adoption event
Española Humane will host an adoption event from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, 163 Central Park Square in Los Alamos, and will have kittens, puppies and foster dogs. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Española Humane will have foster pets at Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., in Santa Fe, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The “Pulls for Pups” event, will feature a Steel Bender Brewery tap takeover with all proceeds from the tap benefiting the shelter. Foster pets will be on hand.
‘Pet Chat’ to discuss homeless, their pets with organization
Many homeless people find pets can alleviate some of the symptoms of stress and poor health. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair welcome the founder and executive director of the Street Homeless Animal Project, Karen Cain.
Cain says none of the emergency and long-term Santa Fe shelters has the resources to house the homeless and their pets, so many people choose not to obtain shelter services. Hear all the insights of working with over 300 homeless people.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.