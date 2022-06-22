The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is celebrating Santa Fe Pride this weekend with a pop up puppy promotion and mobile adoption events.
From Friday through Sunday, the adoption fee for puppies is $25. The significantly reduced fee is aimed to find as many homes for animals at the overpopulated shelter.
All puppies are spayed or neutered, microchipped, medically and behaviorally assessed and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
The shelter will celebrate Santa Fe Pride with a mobile adoption event at Bell Bank Mortgage, 317 Paseo De Peralta, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Several puppies will be on hand for the event along with pride giveaways.
From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the adoptions team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive.
For more information visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane to be at Violet Crown on Saturday
Española Humane will bring pets to an adoption event at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Violet Crown, 1606 Alcaldesa St.
The event will feature foster puppies and kittens, along with adult dogs. Cats will be available inside the lobby and dogs near the front entrance. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an online account.
Felines & Friends celebrates 20 years
From 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Felines & Friends will celebrate 20 years of second-chance rescue and placement with a fundraiser at the governor’s mansion.
This fundraiser features a silent auction, food and live music. This event raises money to offset the cost of veterinary care and food and supplies not covered by adoption fees.
Felines & Friends is a nonprofit organization formed in 2002 and is dedicated to rescuing and placing pets in need of a second chance. the group has rescued and placed over 5,000 cats.
Tickets can be purchased at fandfnm.org.
Wildlife center building new enclosures
Earlier this month, the New Mexico Wildlife Center began a major construction project, funded by the H-3 Foundation and several donors.
Four old enclosures were demolished at the upper end of the DePonte Wildlife Walk and a new ones are being built to house ambassador birds.
The enclosures will be larger than previous structures and will provide each raptor with a roofed section to get out of the weather, and a screened section for access to the open sky.
All of the birds from these enclosures have been moved to other areas so that they are not subjected to the construction noise and traffic.
Because of the construction, the upper half of the DePonte Wildlife Walk will be closed to visitors for the next few weeks. Call the center at 505-753-9505.
'Pet Chat' to discuss horse therapy
The New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding was founded in 2006 to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair talk to Sarah Spearman, the nonprofit's executive director, about how horses enrich and expand the lives of children, youth and adults with special needs through activities and therapies.
Did you read about the family that dumped a dog at a shelter because he was supposedly gay? Plus, the show will provide tips for people who are you allergic to cats. and $25 puppy adoptions from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe shelter offers pet first aid classes
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be offering a pet CPR and first aid class, in partnership with Front Line Coalition and Pet Tech, on July 9-10. The class, which is designed for pet owners, people who hang out with animals and pet care professionals, is taught via lecture, demonstration and hands-on practice.
Kate Klasen and Malinda Malone are certified Pet Tech instructors and will offer animal pet first aid training.
Participants can learn over 50 skills to help be prepared in the event of a pet emergency during the 5½-hour class. The class includes basic restraint and muzzling, how to identify an emergency, rescue breathing for dogs and cats and how to deal with choking issues.
Space is limited and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the shelter. The class cost $100.
For more information and to sign up, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.