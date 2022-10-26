Santa Fe shelter holding Wag-O-Ween on Monday

Monday is Halloween, or as the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society calls it, Wag-O-Ween. The shelter will activities for the family, including people’s pets.

People can bring their dogs and cats to the admissions department, which will scan them and verify the correct information is on each pet’s microchip. The shelter’s adoption team will continue the $31 adoption promotion for all animals, and offer new pet identification tags for $5.

Popular in the Community