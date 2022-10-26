Monday is Halloween, or as the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society calls it, Wag-O-Ween. The shelter will activities for the family, including people’s pets.
People can bring their dogs and cats to the admissions department, which will scan them and verify the correct information is on each pet’s microchip. The shelter’s adoption team will continue the $31 adoption promotion for all animals, and offer new pet identification tags for $5.
Dozens of kittens will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu Santa Fe. People can get ready by applying to adopt at FandFnm.org.
Española pet store’s costume contest set
Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive, Española, is hosting a pet Halloween costume contest and adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Halloween party includes Española Humane and Dixon Animal Protection Society, along with prizes and giveaways.
Registration for the costume contest starts at 1 p.m. and the contest begins at 2 p.m.
Española Humane pets’ adoption fees are reduced due to the ongoing overcapacity at the shelter. All kittens and puppies are available for $10, while adult pets are fee waived. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society took in 14 puppies in 10 hours last week, adding to the overcrowded space. Animals, excluding shelter heroes, are reduced to $31 to adopt, including puppies and kittens through Monday. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
“We need every community member to step up now and help us by adopting or becoming a foster,” said Murad Kirdar, shelter spokesperson. “We have over a 100 animals in foster, and we are continuing to get more underage animals that need time outside of the shelter.”
In addition, foster families are needed for older dogs that have been at the shelter for over three months. To become a foster, email the New Hope foster program at NewHope@SFHUmaneSociety.org. To see adoptable animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Force-free training tips on ‘Pet Chat’
If people who recently adopted a dog or have some behavioral issues with one, including dog aggression, fear, phobias, human aggression or food guarding, Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi is set to discuss the issues. Erick Beckwith, the owner of A Matter of Manners, shares her training techniques using force-free methods.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.