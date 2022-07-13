The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has reduced animal adoption fees, excluding shelter heroes, to $25 in hopes to find more homes for the almost 300 animals in the facility’s care.
Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the shelter through July 31 to help reduce overcrowding.
“We have so many animals that have been with us for over six months, and we desperately need to find them homes,” said Murad Kirdar, public information officer at the shelter. “No animal should live their life in a shelter, and we hope this summer’s Empty the Shelter event finds homes for many of them.”
For more information visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter to be at PetSmart for three days
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday as part of National Adoption Week.
The event is in store and partners with PetSmart Charities.
People will be able to meet the animals, and staff and volunteers will help educate about caring for a pet.
Española Humane again hosting vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost vaccine clinic is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The appointment-only event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway.
To make an appointment, call the clinic at 505-753-8662, ext. 111 or ext. 112.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets.
Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
Española Humane offers free and reduced-fee adoptions
Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, is waiving adoption fees for adult cats and dogs and charging a $25 fee for kittens and puppies through July 31 in an Empty the Shelters partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation.
The program aims to reduce shelter overcrowding and find homes for pets.
The free and reduced adoption fees also apply to off-site mobile events and foster pets, said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s executive director. All pets are altered, vaccinated, microchipped and dogs are heartworm tested and come with six months of free heartworm medication.
For more information, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters and espanola
Española Humane will be at Eldorado event on Saturday
An Eldorado adoption event 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday will feature kittens, puppies and foster dogs at the annual Dog Days of Summer.
Española Humane be a part of the event at Vista Grande Public Library, 14 Avenida Torreon. In addition to adoptable pets and library programs, the event will have information on service and therapy dogs.
Española Humane adult dogs are available to adopt for free, while puppies and kittens are available for adoption fees of $25 through the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
‘Pet Chat’ to discuss how missing dog was found
Rufus is a deaf, 5-year-old blue heeler mix who has been missing in Santa Fe for over 10 months until he was found Monday.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair will talk with Team Frijoles Lost Pet Recovery members Michelle Lord and Wendy Katzman.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs every 9 a.m. Saturday at and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.
The show also streams on SantaFe.com.