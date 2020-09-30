The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will offer half off the adoption fee on all kittens and cats during Kitty Palooza Weekend to help ease overcrowding.
The event will be at the shelter’s main campus, 100 Caja del Rio, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
To make an appointment, call 505-983-4309 ext.1610, or email adoption@sfhumanesociety.org.
Cats adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and has age-appropriate vaccinations. For more information on available kittens, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
