The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society offers free online community classes to help pet owners keep their animals at home.
The free lecture-style Zoom classes will have various topics, including “The Best Way to Train Your Dog” and “You Don’t Have To,” a course designed to train without using pain, fear and intimidation.
“The Best Way to Train,” set for 11:30 a.m. Nov 14, will teach people how dogs learns and show the most efficient methods for getting the best training results.
The lessons do not use force and use positive methods. The class “You Don’t Have To” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov 21.
Later, the shelter will offer a “Home for the Holidays” class, which will prepare families for reduced stress and a safe holiday for all family members, including their pets.
To register for these or other classes, visit sfhumanesociety.org/training.
Horse shelter seeks $30,000 for matching grant
A donor has offered The Horse Shelter a $30,000 matching grant.
Donations will help ensure the 74 horses at the sheler are fed. The shelter has raised $5,000 and is asking for help to reach the goal.
People can send donations, with a memo “match grant,” to The Horse Shelter, 821 W. San Mateo Road Suite A, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Donations can also be made online with the same note at thehorseshelter.org.
For questions, call 505-471-6179.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.