The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Española Humane are reducing pet adoption fees as part of the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
The Santa Fe animal shelter has fee-waived adoptions on most animals, with puppies and kittens adoptions at $25, through Dec. 20. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information.
Espanola Humane, at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española, is offering $15 adoption fees for puppies and kittens and fee-waived adoptions for adult cats and dogs through Dec. 20. Visit espanolahumane.org for more information.
The Empty the Shelters event began in 2016 to encourage more families to adopt a pet. Nationwide, nearly 68,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event.
Dealership holds annual pet adoption event
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is taking part in the Subaru Share the Love adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Subaru of Santa Fe, 7511 Cerrillos Road.
The shelter is offering fee waived adoptions on animals and $25 for puppies and kittens. The adoption process is still the same. Adopters will be required to complete an adoption survey and counseling. No appointment needed.
Española Humane hosts holiday adoption event
Española Humane is hosting a holiday adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive in Española.
Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The shelter will have kittens, puppies and adult dogs and cats. All adult pets will be fee-waived and all puppies and kittens will be available for $25, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter event.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start an application at espanolahumane.org.
New radio show discusses pets, holiday safety
A new radio show airing at 9 a.m. Saturday will discuss all things about domestic animals in Northern New Mexico.
“Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi” airs on KTRC at 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show will also stream on SanatFe.com.
Hosts Murad Kirdar of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Bobbi Heller of Felines & Friends New Mexico will share their extensive experience in animal welfare and advocacy to discuss all the must-know basics of pet life and care.
This week, "Pet Chat" will discuss holiday safety for pets, including weather, food, decorations and plants. Plus, a trainer will share tips to keep pest safe if people are coming over to your house to celebrate the holidays.
Email the show at petchat@santafe.com. Read The New Mexican's Paws Page on Thursdays for that week's show topics.
